Sonu Sood Gets Anna Hazare Comparison Amid Migrant Efforts; Guv Meet Triggers Speculation

Sonu Sood's meeting with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari sparked comparison of the actor with Anna Hazare. Netizens, however, were divided.

Joel Kurian
Sonu Sood has been given big titles since be began his mission of helping the migrant workers and other stranded persons return to their cities amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Some compared him to Amitabh Bachchan, one called him Rajinikanth and he was also named as ‘Today’s Bhagat Singh’ for being the ‘biggest hero’ currently. None of these had any political affiliations to it.

However, Sonu Sood’s meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has caused some to bring out a political turn to his endeavour. The interaction held at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday had certain quarters speculating if he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Moreover, Twitteratti also compared him to Anna Hazare and doubled down nefariously to draw parallels about being a ‘BJP agent.’

There were mixed reactions from netizens as the trend caught on social media. Many were convinced that the comparison was absolutely correct, and some even listed reasons why he could join the BJP soon, one of them being Union Minister Smriti Irani praising the actor. Some termed the comparison ‘hilarious’ and some thought they’d rather wait and watch.

Here are the reactions:

Some felt judging him on the basis of just one meeting was unfair and it was ‘dirty politics’. One wrote that he was more like Baba Amte. 

Some also brought in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was one of the activists who had supported Anna Hazare’s movement at that time. 


Anna Hazare had famously triggered a nationwide movement against corruption, with a focus on the anti-corruption Lokpall bill in 2011. To draw a political angle to the protest, many Congress leaders had called him an ‘RSS-agent’ and more.

Meanwhile, after helping Mumbai migrants head to their cities in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar from May 11, Sonu also made headlines for airlifting over 100 girls stranded in Kochi, to Bhubaneswar.

