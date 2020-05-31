Sonu Sood Gets Anna Hazare Comparison Amid Migrant Efforts; Guv Meet Triggers Speculation

Sonu Sood has been given big titles since be began his mission of helping the migrant workers and other stranded persons return to their cities amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Some compared him to Amitabh Bachchan, one called him Rajinikanth and he was also named as ‘Today’s Bhagat Singh’ for being the ‘biggest hero’ currently. None of these had any political affiliations to it.

READ: Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra Governor; Briefs About His Efforts To Help Migrant Workers

However, Sonu Sood’s meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has caused some to bring out a political turn to his endeavour. The interaction held at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday had certain quarters speculating if he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Moreover, Twitteratti also compared him to Anna Hazare and doubled down nefariously to draw parallels about being a ‘BJP agent.’

There were mixed reactions from netizens as the trend caught on social media. Many were convinced that the comparison was absolutely correct, and some even listed reasons why he could join the BJP soon, one of them being Union Minister Smriti Irani praising the actor. Some termed the comparison ‘hilarious’ and some thought they’d rather wait and watch.

Here are the reactions:

Someone wrote on Facebook



'Sonu Sood is Anna Hazare of Bollywood and BJP is Using him'.



I'm still thinking about it.. 🤔 — Basit (@Cometics_) May 30, 2020

Sonu Sood is Anna Hazare 2.0 — AuntyNational (@SanghiAunty) May 30, 2020

Tanisha, it is haste to address Sonu Sood as Anna Hazare,but no doubt his act is surprisingly commendable. https://t.co/JELrKcSsyo — Vyas ji Shukla (@VyasChandraShu1) May 30, 2020

Some felt judging him on the basis of just one meeting was unfair and it was ‘dirty politics’. One wrote that he was more like Baba Amte.

Some also brought in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was one of the activists who had supported Anna Hazare’s movement at that time.

Stop judging @SonuSood just because he got appreciated for his good work by @maha_governor. You guys started assuming he wants to join politics. Don't forget he is still standing on one foot to help migrant workers. Stop playing dirty politics by comparing him with Anna Hazare — Prafful Lachhwani 🇮🇳 (@prafful1998) May 31, 2020

This meeting has burned the lobby gang.😂



Now they are targeting @SonuSood by calling him an agent of BJP & another Anna Hazare. Even if he is a BJP agent, this world deserves such agents who helped n number of needy people when all other state governments could not help them. https://t.co/9Z8XQXWvqP — MS (@EngineerMs14) May 31, 2020

Liberals are comparing @SonuSood with Anna Hazare!! That's quite hilarious. 😂 — Tanisha Gupta (@TheTanishaGupta) May 30, 2020

Do not compare Sonu sood with Anna Hazare .I will compare him with Baba Amte .He is serving general public selflessly by using his own money .He is not critical of government . — pradeep kumar sharma (@pradeep31701) May 31, 2020

Now that Sonu Sood has done better job than the state govt in sending migrants home, people are comparing him to Anna Hazare and calling him a BJP man.



These are the same people who praise Arvind Kejriwal too. — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) May 31, 2020

Is Sonu Sood the new player of the Anna Hazare formula? All this while I believed that he was genuinely doing everything on his own.. I hope I wasn't wrong.. His good work should only be his, no party or organisation should benefit from it.. @SonuSood — pranavparab (@P9Pranav) May 30, 2020

Hey @SonuSood what a let down ?? is it Anna Hazare moment ?? All done with some motive ?? If that is the case .. it’s just beyond disgusting !! — Hindustani (@aperveez) May 30, 2020



READ: Anna Hazare Urges People To Refrain From Visiting Ralegan-Siddhi Amid Coronavirus Scare

Anna Hazare had famously triggered a nationwide movement against corruption, with a focus on the anti-corruption Lokpall bill in 2011. To draw a political angle to the protest, many Congress leaders had called him an ‘RSS-agent’ and more.

Meanwhile, after helping Mumbai migrants head to their cities in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar from May 11, Sonu also made headlines for airlifting over 100 girls stranded in Kochi, to Bhubaneswar.

READ: A Little Girl Asks Sonu Sood, 'Papa Is Asking, Will You Send Mumma To Nani House?'

READ: Sonu Sood's Fan Terms Him 'Today's Bhagat Singh' For Helping Migrants, Actor Recalls Role

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.