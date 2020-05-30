Sonu Sood's fan terms him 'Today's Bhagat Singh' for helping migrants, actor recalls role

‘Real life hero’ is the term that has become synonymous with Sonu Sood at the moment. The actor is being hailed by not just the netizens, but celebrities across industries, as he helped the migrant workers and other stranded people go home. Many fans have also been comparing him to the megastars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, and Sonu’s responses too have gone viral.

In one of the latest tweets, a fan compared him to iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The netizen felt that he was ‘Today’s Bhagat Singh’, calling him the ‘biggest hero of this country’ currently, along with a black-and-white snap of Sonu resembling Bhagat Singh. He stated that though no one could take the revolutionary’s place, anyone who worked for the common man, like Sonu, will rule hearts.

Sonu responded that it was not possible for anyone to even come close to what Bhagat Singh had done for the country. The actor, however, recalled playing the role of the freedom fighter in his debut film and being ‘fortunate’ to get the opportunity.

No one can do anything close to what he did for the nation... Never 🙏 though I was fortunate enough to play him in my debut film. 🙏 https://t.co/aVkBP1GECX — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2020

After starting off as villain in South films, Sonu had made his Hindi debut in the film Shaheed-E-Azam in 2002. Incidentally, two other films, one starring Ajay Devgn and another featuring Bobby Deol also released around the same time. The freedom fighter’s contribution, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, in revolting against British, before being hanged to death in 1931 is considered among the heroic chapters of the freedom movement.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has even launched a helpline number and WhatsApp contact, for those seeking to go back home. The actor has been urging all who’re writing to him, to send the details, so that he can arrange their transport. After arranging buses for close to three weeks, as migrants from Mumbai went to their homes in various states, Sonu also made headlines for helping a group of 177 girls travel via air from Kochi to Bhubaneswar.

