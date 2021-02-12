Sonu Sood announces 'zero investment' plan to set up business in villages; netizens react

Sonu Sood has come up with initiative after another to help people since the COVID-19 pandemic. After helping migrants reach home during the lockdown, his ventures ranged from medical to educational assistance. In the latest, he has launched a ‘zero investment’ idea for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Sonu Sood’s ‘zero investment’ business plan

Sonu Sood took to Twitter and wrote, “Apne gaav me karo khud ka vyapaar” (Do your own business in your village) and that one could become ‘owners’ without any investment. Sharing a photo posing with the word ‘0 lagat’ he urged netizens to be ‘ready for it’ and that it was ‘coming soon.’

Netizens reacted to the news with excitement and praised his idea. Some hoped that he enters politics, while the much-used ‘real hero’ tag for him also made it to the comments section.

Kuch log keh rahe apko rajneeti me aana he isliye kar rhe ho ye sab.

Mai to kehta hu aa jao aapke jaisaa neta mil jaye to desh badal jaye ❤🙏 — Gappu Tripathi (@Gappuji_) February 11, 2021

hum to taiyar Hai Sir — soni (@soni07580430) February 11, 2021

सोनू सूद जी पूरे बॉलीवुड मे एक आप ही रियल हीरो हो। 🙏🙏 — vinaysharma (@vinaysh67509884) February 12, 2021

Wow it's a great job sir 🙏♥️❣️

I'm very happy 😃😍♥️❣️ — kundan Dangi (@Kundan_dangi81) February 12, 2021

Sonu Sood’s other major initiatives related to employment had been a platform to provide jobs and accommodation to migrant workers in Noida, and a plan to gift e-rickshaws.

Sonu had penned his experiences of his philanthropic initiatives in his book I am No Messiah that had recently released. In an interview with PTI, he had then stated., “It (lockdown) changed my outlook towards life. I will always remember 2020 as a year when we all tried to be the best versions of ourselves. It (memoir) was my way of capturing those moments for posterity."

"The memoir is extremely special. Right from the time when I began penning down my experiences to the time when it released a while back, every moment has been special," he added.

The Dabangg star had also said, “I truly believe that I am no messiah. My parents have always taught me the importance of helping others and I was simply following their advice."

On the professional front, Sonu Sood has multiple films in his kitty. This includes period action film Prithviraj and Telugu films like Acharya and Alludu Adhurs. His latest signing was a movie titled Kisaan as he revealed that he will not do negative roles, which he was famous for, like before.

