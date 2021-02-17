Sonu Sood Posts Video Of Road Named After His Mother; Calls It 'most Favourite Place'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood had announced on his social media in December that a road in his hometown of Moga, Punjab, has been named after his mother. Sonu recently took to Instagram to share a video of 'Prof. Saroj Sood Rd ' named after his mother, Saroj Sood and called it his most favourite place in the world.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Earns Blessings After He Donates E-rickshaws To The Needy In Hometown Moga

Sonu Sood's Most Favourite Place in the World

On February 16, Sonu Sood posted an IGTV video on Instagram in which he is proudly walking on the 'Prof. Saroj Sood Rd ' that was recently named after Sonu Sood's mother Saroj Sood. Along with the video, Sonu wrote, "Miss u Maa. My most favourite place in the world. #ProfSarojsoodroad. #moga"

Also Read: Sonu Sood Makes An Appeal To Fans, Encourages To Consume 'meat-free Meals' In PETA Ad

The video starts with Sonu saying, "This is one of the most special spots and my favourite place in the world" while standing next to a brick wall that has 'Prof. Saroj Sood Rd ' written on it. Sonu says that he has travelled on this very same all his life while going to from his and he feels so special now that the that his family always travelled to and fro has been given his moms name. Sonu calls this "one of the most special moments of his life" and hopes that his mom and dad are smiling from above and are very proud of this achievement. Sonu ends the video by sharing that the video is shot at midnight and he is taking the Prof. Saroj Sood Rd to go back to his childhood home. Check out Sonu Sood's latest video below:

Also Read: Sonu Sood Announces 'zero Investment' Plan To Set Up Business In Villages; Netizens React

Sonu Sood's comment section is filled with heart emojis with the fans sharing their love for the star and congratulating him for the achievement. Take a look at some of the comments on Sonu Sood's IGTV below:

Also Read: Sonu Sood's Help Sought For Menace In UP Village; Quirkily Assures Assistance

Sonu Sood's 'I am No Messiah'

Sonu recently released his book titled 'I Am No Messiah' in which he writes about his experience of helping people, especially during the Covid -19 lockdown. In an interview with Shethepeople, Sonu said that it was his mothers' words that motivated him to write the book. He revealed that his mother would always tell him to write about the experiences that he felt were special. By doing so the experiences will stay with him forever and can be revisited whenever he wanted.

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. He also has the Telugu film Alludu Adhurs, in the pipeline.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Shows Off His Abs In Latest IG Post, Draws Attention From Several B-town Celebs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.