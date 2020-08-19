Sonu Sood approached by profound filmmakers for a biopic on his heroic deeds amid Covid-19

Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero for his generous and thoughtful acts during the coronavirus pandemic. Seeing his heroic deeds, several Bollywood filmmakers have already approached the actor for a movie featuring his bighearted gestures and philanthropy. According to reports by Mumbai Mirror, several makers and writers with scripts have approached Sonu Sood for a biopic but he is yet to give a nod for any as according to the publication, the actor feels that it's a bit too early.

Sonu Sood approached by filmmakers for biopic

While the actor still ponders over the thought of giving a green signal to any of the offers by the writers and filmmakers, a book giving a glimpse of his deeds is on its way. Speaking about the book that he is penning, Sonu Sood had shared in a statement, "I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heartbeats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand, and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book.”

Apart from this, the actor told the leading publication that he also looking at some interesting film offers currently. Elucidating further he said that there are certain roles which are different, larger-than-life, that he always wanted to play in his entire career. The actor also reportedly said that there are certain profound producers, directors, and writers who are excited to work with him today and he is delighted to see that. Sonu later confessed that he has been so much occupied with helping the migrant workers that he has not been able to read scripts. Sonu, at last, said that he has asked the makers for some more time to get back.

Earlier, the actor had arranged a knee-replacement surgery for a 22-year-old girl. Now, Sonu is helping Mumbaikars travel to Konkan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Every year, Ganpati Celebrations take place in full swing in Maharashtra. But with the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations this year are likely to be much simpler than previous years. With special Ganpati trains arranged for people to travel to their native for Ganesh Chaturthi, people were out of alternatives this year. Actor Sonu Sood stepped forward and arranged transport for people to travel from Mumbai to various Konkan regions.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

