Sonu Sood Shares New Monochrome Pic On Instagram, Fans Call Him 'handsome'

Actor Sonu Sood predominantly works in the Hindi as well as the South Indian film industry. Dabbang actor Sonu Sood recently shared a picture from one of his photoshoots on his Instagram account. The actor looked handsome in the closeup image that he shared on social media. Check out Sonu Sood's Instagram post below:

Sonu Sood's Instagram post

Actor Sonu Sood was seen wearing a white cardigan, as he posed for the pic. Along with the picture, the actor put up an emoji of a white bird, which matched the colour of his outfit. Sonu Sood is mostly known for his negative roles in Bollywood movies.

Sonu Sood's Instagram post managed to impress his fans too. They praised the latter in the comment section, and also shared how much they loved the picture. While many of Sonu Sood's fans left heart and fire emojis under a picture, some commented that the actor looked 'handsome' in his new post.

Actor Sonu Sood has been receiving praises for his extraordinary contribution in helping the migrant workers get back home. Many of Sonu Sood's fans expressed their gratitude towards the actor in many ways. One of Sonu Sood's fans also commented under this picture, calling the latter his idol.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Telugu film Sita. Sonu Sood played a negative character in the film alongside actors Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Next, the actor will be seen in a Telugu film Alludu Adhurs, which is expected to release next year.

The actor is also expected to be a part of a historical Bollywood film Prithviraj, along with actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar. The film is based on the life of the Chahamana king Prithviraj Chauhan, who ruled over the North-eastern territory of India. The film was expected to release in 2020, but the dates may vary due to the Pandemic.

