Sonu Sood Receives Love From A Fan, Latter Makes His Portrait As 'our Real Hero'

Actor Sonu Sood has been helping out the needy migrant workers amid the pandemic by arranging transport, food facility for them. Not just this, the actor has also been given the title of "Massiah" by the migrant workers for his relentless services towards the migrant workers. Recently, the actor was praised by a worker named Indrajeet Gupta who was helped by Sonu for reaching back his hometown. Sonu shared the love on his Instagram story where Indrajeet made a portrait of the actor and even got Sonu’s face embossed on his t-shirt.

Sonu Sood receives love from a fan

Apart from this, Indrajeet showered his love on the actor with tricolor bands on his picture and wrote, “Mr. Sonu Sood, Our Real Hero.” Overwhelmed to receive such a beautiful and humble response from his fans, the actor shared his picture and thanked him for his love. Apart from this, the Dabangg actor also shared a picture from one of his photoshoots on his Instagram account. Sonu looked handsome in the closeup image that he shared on social media. In the picture, he can be seen donning a white cardigan, as he posed for the pic. Along with the picture, the actor put up an emoji of a white bird, which matched the colour of his outfit. Sonu Sood is mostly known for his negative roles in Bollywood movies.

Actor Sonu Sood has been receiving praise for his extraordinary contribution to helping the migrant workers get back home. Many of Sonu Sood's fans expressed their gratitude towards the actor in many ways. One of Sonu Sood's fans also commented under this picture, calling the latter his idol. On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Telugu film Sita. Sonu Sood played a negative character in the film alongside actors Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Next, the actor will be seen in a Telugu film Alludu Adhurs, which is expected to release next year.

The actor is also expected to be a part of a historical Bollywood film Prithviraj, along with actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar. The film is based on the life of the Chahamana king Prithviraj Chauhan, who ruled over the North-eastern territory of India. The film was expected to release in 2020, but the dates may vary due to the Pandemic.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

