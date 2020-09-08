Sonu Sood Has Rib-tickling Response For A Fan Who Painted His Face On SIM Card

Popularly referred to as the 'Messiah of migrants', actor Sonu Sood has won the hearts of millions by trying his level best to reach out to people who seek help amid the global Coronavirs pandemic. Sood gets showered with heaps of praises on social media by millions for his relentless efforts to help the maximum number of people during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, a Twitter user has shared his quirky way of paying a tribute to the Simmba actor as he painted the actor's face on his SIM card.

Sonu Sood has a hilarious reply for fan who painted his face on SIM card

Sonu Sood has been receiving hundreds of artworks every day as a token of appreciation by netizens for his extensive social work during the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this morning, a Twitter user named 'Somin' paid a one-of-a-kind tribute to the polyglot actor by painting his face on a SIM card for his 'great work'. Sharing the picture of the SIM card on the micro-blogging platform, the user tweeted writing, "sir aapki photo maine sim card pe paint ki hai Aapko kaisi lagi? (Sir, how do you like my painting of you on the SIM Card?) Ur doing great work sir Proud of u sir ".

Sonu Sood also didn't hold back from re-tweeting the fanart to laud the artist's creativity. In addition to sharing his artwork on his official Twitter handle, Sood hilariously responded to it as he wrote, "10G" with a winking face emoji. Check out the Dabangg actor's tweet below:

@SonuSood sir aapki photo maine sim card pe paint ki hai

Aapko kaisi lagi ?

Ur doing great work sir

Proud of u sir 😊😊#SonuSood pic.twitter.com/J8Mlwc24yw — somin 🇮🇳 (@sominz_artworkz) September 8, 2020

Soon after the actor-producer shared the unique artwork with fans, it took Twitterati by surprise as a lot of them were all-praise about the artist in the comment section of the tweet. Within a couple of hours from posting, the tweet has already received over 28k likes and over 1,000 people have retweeted it as well.

Meanwhile, Sood has arranged yet another flight for people who're stuck due to the pandemic and seek help to reach home. Earlier today, the actor announced his fifth flight from Manila to Delhi on September 17 and wrote, "Koshish tab tak, Ghar na pahoncho saare jab tak (I will try my level best to make sure everyone reaches home)". Take a look:

Koshish tab tak,

Ghar na pahoncho saare jab tak. Another flight in place for our people who are still stuck and want to be home.Ghar ka khaana aur desh ki khushboo aapka intezaar kar rahi hai.

My 5th flight ✈️ Manila to Delhi

17th September. Will send you the link. @flyspicejet — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 8, 2020

(Image credit: Somin Twitter and Sonu Sood Instagram)

