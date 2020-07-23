'Feeling So Happy': Sonu Sood Arranges Flight For Stranded Indian Students In Kyrgyzstan

When the COVID-19 lockdown had started, the first major news regarding Sonu Sood was about him offering his hotel in Mumbai as quarantine facility. This was followed by arranging meals for people, especially those fasting during Eid. However, it was the actor’s help for migrants that made the nation took note of his efforts, calling him a ‘real life hero’ and even celebrities lauding his endeavours.

Though travel restrictions have eased in past few days, Sonu Sood is still making headlines for his initiatives and it is no longer restricted to just India. In the latest gesture, the Dabangg star arranged a flight for stranded Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan. For the last few days, the 46-year-old had been asking those stuck in Kyrgyzstan to send him the details for him to make the arrangements to help them to return to India.

On Thursday, the first flight left for Varanasi. Sharing a photo of the commuters, Sonu shared that he was ‘feeling happy’ over the flight and thanked SpiceJet for making his ‘mission’ successful’. There is another flight arranged on Friday, and the actor urged the students to send the details, before concluding with, ‘Jai Hind.’

Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sA4JSONXWE — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

The flight was rescheduled to Thursday owing to weather conditions, he had informed earlier.

Hi students of Kyrgyzstan, just to update all of you we are postponing the flight from KYRGYZSTAN—VARANASI to tomorrow, 23rd July due to weather conditions. Students who have not registered, kindly do it today. The timings of the flight for tomorrow I will update in few hours. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 22, 2020

Sonu had started his mission to send migrants home during the lockdown by arranging numerous buses in March. Later, as trains and flights resumed, he sent multiple set of people home through these modes of travel. He also donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police recently, apart from launching a platform for migrants to search jobs.

