Sonu Sood Launches 'Pravasi Rojgar' To Help Migrants Find Job Opportunities

When the Coronavirus lockdown came into effect, many migrant workers were stuck in different states and were unable to reach home. Actor Sonu Sood came forward and helped many of them reach their hometowns. He arranged transport and food facilities for them to be able to reach home. As he continues to help them, the actor is now launching an app called Pravasi Rojgar to help migrant workers find jobs.

Sonu Sood announces the launch of 'Pravasi Rojgar' platform

The free of cost online platform will provide the necessary information and the right links and contacts to find jobs. The initiative of the actor will be supported through community outreach in various villages and will help people find the right opportunities in different parts of the country. Pravasi Rojgar is set to be launched on July 23 with job opportunities from over 500 companies related to construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics sectors.

Talking about the Pravasi Rojgar initiative in a statement, Sonu Sood said that a lot of thinking, planning, and preparation has been involved in the last few months into the designing and development of the platform. He added that it had to be done to ensure that the platform is holistic and builds on the work that is already being done in the country. Sood revealed that the team held extensive consultation with companies that are involved at the grassroots level of skilling and providing job opportunities to youth below the poverty line, NGOs, organisations, and more.

Talking about what made build the platform, the actor recalled the conversation that he had with the migrant workers that he helped. He added that they would often mention how they are waiting for the right opportunity to be back. Along with job opportunities, Pravasi Rojgar will also offer training services. The training will be available through skill exchange platforms for specific job programs like spoken English, life skills, and more for 15 sectors. Sonu Sood's initiative has also received support from various other organisations.

The application will also provide a 24/7 helpline and migration support centres have already been set up in 7 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Ahmadabad, and Thiruvananthapuram. Other benefits include counselling sessions, interview and job offers, support in safe transport, support on arrival in the cities with the help of employers, placement. The actor is also planning on extending the platform's support in helping people to upskill themselves or make a career switch.

