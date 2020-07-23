Sonu Sood Reacts To A Fan's Comment Who Wants Him To Make A Covid-19 Vaccine

Bollywood actor Sonu Soon has been making headlines for all good reasons. He has been constantly helping several people during the pandemic. Right from arranging buses for migrants to launching a toll-free number for those in need, the actor and his team have left no stone unturned to help migrants reach home amid the crisis.

Now, his fan suggest the actor must take responsibility for creating a COVID-19 vaccine because he can do anything. Taking to the micro-blogging site, one of the users tweeted saying that Sonu must now be given the responsibility of creating a vaccine for COVID-19. “अब समय आ गया है... जब कोरोना की वैक्सीन बनाने का जिम्मा भी सोनू सूद को सौंप देना चाहिये! @SonuSood @DrKumarVishwas @chitraaum @RubikaLiyaquat @Abhishek6Shukla @sardanarohit".

Seeing this tweet, the actor soon went on to leave a comment. Sonu seemed stunned while reading his fan’s tweet, he wrote, “Hahahaha...itni badi jimmedari mat do bhai” (don't give me such a big responsibility) Take a look at the tweets below:

Also read | COVID-19 Vaccine: BioNTech, Pfizer Sign Deal With US Govt To Deliver 100 Million Doses

In the meantime, Sonu has also launched an app named 'Pravasi Rozgar' that will help employees find work. Talking about the app to a news portal, the actor revealed that he and his team have a website and an app. He also said that they have people on the ground so that they can help workers register themselves. The actor further added that they also have a helpline number where the workers can call and register themselves giving them details about their skillset and the one that they will need to acquire.

Sonu further said that they will create their profiles, train them and also help them reach potential employers. Further adding that right now, they do not know where they will work and people who need labour don’t know how to find them. So the idea of the app is an end-to-end exercise for people who are seeking work from grass root level without charging them a penny for it.

Also read | Sonu Sood Launches 'Pravasi Rojgar' To Help Migrants Find Job Opportunities

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Naganna’s Kurukshetra that released in 2019. The film also starred Darshan Thoogudeep, Meghana Raj and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in Babu Yogeswaran’s Thamilarasan. He will be seen sharing screen space with Yogi Babu and Suresh Gopi in pivotal roles. The film has completed its filming process however, the release date of the film hasn’t been revealed by the makers.

Also read | Sonu Sood Pledges Support For Over 400 Families Of Deceased, Injured Migrants

Also read | Sonu Sood To Pen A Book On How His Rescue Mission Changed His Outlook On Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.