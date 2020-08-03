Sonu Sood promises to build new house for woman affected by Assam floods

Actor Sonu Sood who has now become a household name and is being called the ‘massiah’ of migrant workers, recently pledged support to a family in West Bengal. One of the users on Twitter brought Sonu’s attention to a family’s plight in West Bengal. The Twitter user shared a video of a family in Jalpaiguri who has been staying in a bad condition as their home was ravaged by the rains.

Sonu Sood promises to build a house for a woman in Assam

In the video, the user showed the damaged house and the condition while seeking the help of the actor. The user while sharing the video wrote that the house is of a family in Jalpaiguri. The user further described that the house is owned by a lady who lives alone with her children as she lost her husband sometime back. The user also mentioned that due to the pandemic, the lady is left with no food to feed her children and due to the monsoon season, her house has been in a dreadful condition.

@SonuSood Sir यह फ़ैमिली जलपाईगुड़ी असम में है। इसके पति की मौत हो गई है। एक छोटा बच्चा है जिसको खिलाने के लिए कुछ नहीं। बारिश में हालत और भी ख़राब हो गई। इसकी आख़री उमीद आप ही हो । हो सके तो इस परिवार को बचा लेना @sonusood सर 🙏 ap hi bacha sakte is family ko @SonuSood 🙏🏻🙏🏻😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J4j5xfBpgC — Sonal Singh (@SonalSi65378817) July 31, 2020

The Simmba actor who was taken aback by seeing the condition of the house in the video pledged to lend his support to the lady by getting her house constructed. While giving his assurance to help the lady, Sonu took to his Twitter handle and replied that on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan he promises to construct a house for his sister in Assam.

चलो आज रक्षा बंधन के अवसर पर असम में अपनी इस बहन का नया घर बनाते हैं। ❣️ https://t.co/ZyqgJKHQXb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 3, 2020

Earlier, one of Sonu Sood's fans shared a video that showcased a group of young children who had lost their parents due to the pandemic. Responding to the video, Sonu Sood claimed that these children would no longer be orphans as he would take responsibility for them. Taking to social media, one fan shared a video about a group of orphan kids. In the caption for his post, the fan mentioned that these three kids lost their parents and are currently living in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District in Telangana.

He added that these three kids do not have anybody to take care of them during these trying times. The fan mentioned that they were now orphaned and the two younger kids were being taken care of by the eldest child. Finally, the fan-requested Sonu Sood to help these three kids in any way he can. Sonu Sood immediately responded to this video. The actor said that these three children will no longer be orphans. Sonu Sood then added that they will be his responsibility in the future.

