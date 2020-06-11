Sonu Sood Reacts As Boy Wears Mask Of His Name, Reveals 'real Superheroes' Seeing His Meme

It is common to see memes on a current topic, be it when the first look or trailer of a film comes out or a celebrity is trolled. However, in the case of Sonu Sood, who has been on a mission to help migrants return to their homes, memes have not been short-lived and has been continuing for almost a month now. With the actor being termed as a ‘real life hero’, a majority of these memes has been praising him with that title and comparing him to superheroes.

In a recent caricature, Sonu was put in the same league as that Batman, Spider-Man, Captain America and Iron Man. The netizen called the Dabangg star as the ‘real hero’ and putting him in the centre, added that he had left the 'sci-fi superheroes' behind. Sonu replied that he was not the superhero, but called the migrants as those deserving of the title. With many migrants walking back home during the lockdown, Sonu wrote that they had the courage to ‘measure the country on foot’.

Real Super Heroes are our migrants not me.. they are the ones who have the courage to measure our country on foot.🚶‍♂️ https://t.co/ehYUgFfzBE — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2020

With the COVID-19 pandemic at its peak and citizens exercising caution by wearing masks, a fan expressed love for Sonu by wearing a mask bearing his name. The netizen called him a ‘man with the golden heart’ with the same words written on the mask, along with 'Sonu Sood' written in Hindi. Sonu expressed his love back at the youngster for his gesture and affection.

Love u too brother ❤️🙏 https://t.co/i1zCptwnMS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, after starting his mission by arranging buses, Sonu also arranged train and flight journeys to help those stranded. Even the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Assam and Uttarakhand hailed him for his efforts after the locals could return via flights, courtesy Sonu. The actor also met Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari regarding his initiative.

