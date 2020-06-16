Throwback To How Sushant Singh Rajput Trained Hard For 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'

Sushant Singh Rajput has left the world and left a gaping hole in the hearts of all those who loved and cherished him. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has brought forward a lot of memories related to the actor. The content creator and photographer Viral Bhayani shared on his Instagram some wonderful facts about the actor and his movie M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni journey

Viral Bhayani shared three pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput from the promotional events of the movie. In all three pictures, Sushant can be seen with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the ex-captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Here is the post shared by Bhayani:

In the caption of the post, Viral Bhayani shared that Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister is a professional cricketer. She had also made it to the women’s national team. Sushant himself was not very good at the sport no matter how much he tried. He was also not selected for the school’s cricket team. He used to practice for four hours and started at 6 in the morning.

Sushant Singh Rajput had described Kiran More, his trainer, as a ‘tough taskmaster’. He also claimed that he used to treat him like a professional cricketer rather than an actor. He also shared how MS Dhoni’s batting style was scientifically analysed, learnt and practised. A professional analyst was also a part of the project. Sushant’s training sessions were recorded and they used to later compare it with the real game of cricket.

Viral Bhayani further shared how Sushant Singh Rajput took 6 months to feel confident that he looked and played like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The movie had become the third Bollywood film of 2016 to go above $1 million. It followed Sultan and Fan in America.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had given a positive review to the film and had also praised Sushant in particular. Many professional sportsmen and sportswomen also had high regards for the film. He named Mohammed Kaif and Saina Nehwal amongst them. In the end, Viral informed that MS Dhoni's biopic collected 216 crores and was one of the biggest hits in Bollywood. It was one of most successful Sushant Singh Rajput movies.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

