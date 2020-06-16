Supriya Pilgaonkar Praises 'KRPKAB' Co-star Shaheer Sheikh, Misses Working With Him

Daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has been one of the iconic shows. The soap opera starring Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles, was appreciated by many because it was devoid of much drama. As the show returned to the small screen's a few days ago owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, Surpirya Pilgaonkar opened up about her bond with onscreen son Shaheer and praised him during an interview with a media outlet.

Supriya Pilgaonkar misses working with Shaheer Sheikh

As per reports, the veteran actress shared a warm equation with Shaheer and this was not just onscreen but the two even shared mother-son bond off-screen as well. When the actress was questioned her bonding started with Shaheer, she reportedly said that she has witnessed a close relationship between a mother and a son in actual life, but never experienced it. She admitted that her bond with her on-screen son has been amazing and beautiful so far. The bond also helped her in building their onscreen chemistry.

Read: Throwback Tuesday: Shaheer Sheikh's Pic With Niece Aairah Is Too Cute To Miss

Read: This Is How Shaheer Sheikh Made His Acting Debut In Indian Television Industry

The actress further showered her praises for the actor and revealed that Shaheer is a fantastic human being with a child-like aura about him. He has grown as an actor and their scenes would come out naturally and spontaneously. With the show re-airing now, the actress also admitted that she misses working with him as well as the entire cast of the show. While taking a stroll down the memory lane, Supriya said that she wants the old shooting back. She concluded by saying that the entire crew of the show worked day and night to make the show a huge success. She further revealed that during her scenes with the actor, she would feel like working with her real son and felt protective for him.

Sometime back, Shaheer re-visited the old days and cherished some fond memories from his last show Mahabharat. The actor shared a picture of him from the sets of his previous popular serial, Mahabharat. And seems like the actor has related the post to the lockdown. Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to share a picture of him from the set of Mahabharat. In the picture, he can be seen joining his hand where he seems to be apologizing for something. The actor connected this post to the current lockdown as he wrote saying that he is sorry as he won’t be able to go. “#DownMemoryLane #hopefullytomorrow.”

Read: Shaheer Sheikh Shares A Throwback Post From 'Mahabharat' Giving It A Lockdown Twist

Read: Shaheer Sheikh Shares Pictures With Pandavas From 'Mahabharat'; Calls It 'Art Of Chilling'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.