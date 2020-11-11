Sonu Sood Shares Shirtless Picture On Instagram, His Son Goes 'Wow' Over The Photo

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been winning hearts with his philanthropy work. Apart from winning the hearts of his fans with his good deeds, the actor has also been impressing his fans with his social media posts. Sonu Sood shared a shirtless picture of him on Instagram leaving his fans stunned, check out his post below:

Sonu Sood impresses fans with a shirtless picture on IG

Sharing a shirtless picture with the caption âš¡ï¸ (sic), Sonu Sood seemed to be enjoying a bubble bath in a bathtub. Many of Sonu Sood's fans were left stunned by his picture. Moreover, Sonu Sood's son Eshaan Sood also seemed impressed by his father. Check out some interesting comments here:

Sonu Sood's fans often leave comments in his posts. Several Instagram users who follow Sonu Sood left 'fire' emojis. Many users also left comments like 'hottie' and 'damn hot'. Eshaan Sood, Sonu Sood's son left the comment 'Wow' on his post.

Sonu Sood's photo

Sonu Sood spends most of his time working out in the gym. He often shares pictures of his well-sculpted body on his Instagram. Amid the quarantine too, Sonu Sood spent his time working out at home and staying fit. Recently, the actor had made headlines for helping nearly 2 lakh migrants reach home safely after the lockdown was implemented.

On the work front, Sonu Sood will star in the historical film Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles. Actors Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar will be seen in pivotal roles. Sonu Sood will also be seen in a Tamil Language film Thamezharasan.

