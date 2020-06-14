Sonu Sood Takes Note Of 'Munnabhai' Star Surendra Rajan's Plight, Pledges To Send Him Home

Sonu Sood is making the nation proud with his relentless efforts in helping people amid the coronavirus crisis that we're grappling for months now. As per reports from a national daily, the Dabangg actor has lent a helping hand to his R...Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan who had been stuck in Mumbai during the lockdown and had almost run out of money. He has pledged to send the actor, who is known for his role as the janitor 'Maqsood bhai' in Sanjay Dutt starrer film Munnabhai M.B.B.S., back to his hometown of Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

Surendra Rajan had reportedly come to the city to film a web series and has been stranded ever since the lockdown was announced by the government in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He spoke to a national daily and lauded Sonu Sood for the exemplary work that he has been doing to help people He claimed that people like the Happy New Year actor are rare and the noble work that he has undertaken is a result of his tremendous will to reach out to others.

The actor, who was seen in both Munnabhai films, went onto speak about veteran actor Sanjay Dutt and revealed that he treats the latter like a son. However, Rajan did not ask Dutt for any help as he did not want to rely on anyone. He also revealed that he has almost run out of the money he had and that he has been surviving on ration given by the RSS.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his relentless services for the migrant laborers to ensure their safe journey to their respective homes. The actor has garnered appreciation and applause from all quarters of the country for the noble work that he has undertaken ever since the lockdown was imposed throughout the country.

Meanwhile, after starting his mission by arranging buses, Sonu also arranged train and flight journeys to help those stranded. Even the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Assam and Uttarakhand hailed him for his efforts after the locals could return via flights, courtesy Sonu. The actor also met Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari regarding his initiative.

