Sonu Sood Enjoys Feeling Of 'driving Under The Open Sky'; Wants To 'do It More Often'

On February 8, 2021, Sonu Sood took to his official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip featuring himself. In the video, Sonu can be seen spending time with the Jeep community on the Karjat Camp Jeep. The actor wore a plain black t-shirt and a pair of denim. In the caption, Sonu spoke about his feeling of ‘driving under the open sky’ while ‘living the legendary Jeep life’. Take a look at his latest post.

Sonu Sood drives Jeep to the Karjat Camp

Also read: Sonu Sood's Ambiguous Romantic Post Sends Fans Into A TIZZY! Check Out

In the short video clip, the actor can be seen having a fun time in the Karjat Camp Jeep with the Jeep community. The video shows Sonu driving Jeep from his home to the Karjat Camp. His hair was styled neatly and to complete his look, he added a pair of black sunglasses during the daytime. As part of the caption, he wrote, “Nothing comes close to the feeling of driving under the open sky, on a great trail, while living the legendary Jeep life. Had a great time with the Jeep community on the Karjat Camp Jeep at the start of 2021. Let’s do this more often! @JeepIndia ‘#Live9legendary’, ‘#thenewcompass’”.

Also read: Sonu Sood Hails 'The Legend Of Hanuman', Shares 'experience Of Watching The Series'

As soon as the video was uploaded, many of his fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Lovely” with several praising hands emoticon. Another one wrote, “Wow sir great” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A user complimenting him wrote, “Super hero” and dropped a red heart. Another one commented, “You are a real life hero” with several red hearts.

Sonu Sood's videos

Sonu is an active Instagram user who frequently updates his fans on his personal and professional activities. On the same day, the actor shared another video featuring himself. In the video, he can be seen sharing his experience of watching the show The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor recommended the show to his fans and advised them to always help others just like God Hanuman. Sonu penned a caption in the Hindi language. He wrote, “à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤…à¤¸à¥€à¤® à¤¶à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤œà¥‹ à¤…à¤‚à¤œà¤¾à¤¨,

à¤•à¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¥‹ à¤¯à¥‹à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨? à¤¦à¥‡à¤–à¤¿à¤ #TheLegendOfHanuman @DisneyplushotstarVIP à¤ªà¤°, à¤”à¤° à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤‡à¤ à¤•à¤¿ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤¶à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‡à¤–à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¤à¤¾ à¤šà¤²à¤¾à¥¤ à¤œà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨! (The one who is unknown with his own infinite powers, how did he become God from a warrior? Watch ‘#TheLegendOfHanuman @DisneyplushotstarVIP, and let me know what new things you learned about Hanuman ji after watching the show. Jai Hanuman!)”.

Also read: Sonu Sood Opens On Helping Migrants During Lockdown, Admits 'it Was Not An Easy Job'

Image Source: Sonu Sood Instagram

Also read: Sonu Sood Thanks Cyclist Narayan Vyas For Dedicating 2000-kms Ride To Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.