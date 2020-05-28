Sonu Sood Discloses Emotional Reason Behind His Decision To Help The Migrants

Sonu Sood won many hearts after he helped hundreds of people stuck in the city to reach their hometowns. Sonu Sood with the help of his friends helped hundreds reach their desired destination. He assisted his friends and helped the migrants in Mumbai reach different parts of India. The Dabangg actor has reportedly stated that he intends to keep helping the migrants until the very last migrant reaches back home. He also revealed that few of the popular names from the film industry have also extended their support to him.

Sonu Sood helps migrants in Mumbai

While talking to popular news daily, Sonu Sood stated that he has gone all out to help the migrants reach home. He added that he too came to Mumbai as a migrant with a lot of dreams. When he saw the images of how the migrants were suffering, he decided to take things in his own hands. He said he saw pictures of people walking miles without food or water and the heart-wrenching images reminded him of his early days. He disclosed that he came to Mumbai without a reserved ticket and stood by the door. He also recalled sleeping in the space next to the washroom and stated that he knows what struggle is.

Sonu Sood has included his wife Sonali and his kids Eshaan and Ayaan in the noble deed as well. Sonu Sood revealed that they have started a helpline on which the migrants can call. Sonu Sood is looking after the paperwork for travelling as well as the medical reports of the passengers.

Sonu Sood also told the news daily that his friends from the film fraternity have also offered to help. He stated that actor Tabu and director Rohit Shetty are in touch with him and director Farah Khan calls him every day to see if he needs anything. He also stated that she has volunteered to provide drinking water to the migrants who are travelling with Sonu Sood’s help.

Sonu Sood reportedly works 22 hours a day to get everything in order. He has sent busses to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan as well as Jharkhand. He also revealed that he is trying to send a bus to Telangana. however, the state isn’t accepting people from Maharashtra. He intends to wait until the state reopens for travel so that he can help every migrant reach their desired destination. Sonu Sood's Twitter is filled with tweets from people asking him to help them out. While some are genuinely in need of assistance, there are some who are indulging in some light-hearted humour.

