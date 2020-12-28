Sonu Sood To Be Felicitated With Humanitarian Of 2020 Award At Bollywood Festival Norway

Sonu Sood has become one of the most celebrated artists during the pandemic because of his selfless efforts towards others. It is now all over the news that he will soon be receiving one of the most prestigious awards at Bollywood Festival Norway. Read further ahead to know more about this prestigious award and see how the director of Bollywood Festival Norway spoke about why Sonu Sood has been chosen for this award.

Sonu Sood to receive the Humanitarian of 2020 Award

According to the latest reports by Bollywood Hungama, actor Sonu Sood will be honoured with the Humanitarian of 2020 award at the Scandinavian Bollywood Festival Norway. It was also stated that he will be felicitated with an award and a diploma virtually on December 30 by the Mayor of Lørenskog, Oslo, Norway, Ms Ragnhild Bergheim. Even the Director of the Bollywood Festival Norway, Nasrullah Qureshi, talked about Sonu Sood receiving this award. He stated how Sonu Sood had worked selflessly for the cause of all mankind and that too at an extremely difficult time. He also stated how their entire team unanimously decided to honour Sonu Sood for his brilliant and inspiring work. The director of the Bollywood Festival Norway said that it felt like a homecoming for Sonu as Dabangg had its world premiere at the Bollywood Festival in Norway where Salman Khan was present and now Sonu was the chosen one for the most special award of this year.

Bollywood Festival Norway

Bollywood Festival Norway is one of the prestigious film festivals that screens some of the best movies and honours many of the film personalities for their amazing contribution to the movie industry. The event only includes Indian films and all the selections are done by a professional team.

Sonu Sood’s movies

Some of his popular movies include Arundhati, Julayi, Happy New Year, Athadu, Yuva, Kung Fu Yoga, Simmba, Jodha Akbar, Ashok, Sheesha, Super, Singh is Kinng, City Of Life, Dabangg, Osthe, Dookudu, Entertainment, Paltan, Sita, Devi, Abhinetri, Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Shootout At Wadala, Madha Gaja Raja, Bhai, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, and many others.

