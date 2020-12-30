Sonu Sood Feels Touched After Specially-abled Boy Makes His Painting, Posts Video

Sonu Sood was considered as a blessing in disguise by fans as he helped the migrant workers who couldn't reach their hometowns during the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Happy New Year actor helping people has been in the news since then and a lot of his fans and well-wishers have shown their respect for Sonu Sood's philanthropic work. While one of his fans named his garage after him, another one opened a restaurant and named it after the star and a few Telangana residents opened a temple for the actor. Read on to know about Sonu Sood's latest post where a little boy can be seen paying respect to Sood in a unique yet beautiful way.

Sonu Sood's painting by a little fan

Actor Sonu Sood's videos helping migrant workers and needy people went viral during the lockdown and people hailed him for his good deeds. Sonu took to his Instagram recently to share a video where a little boy, who is just 9 years of age, could be seen making a painting of the actor by holding the brush in his mouth. The boy, named Nenu Naa Madhu recently lost his arms and legs, used his mouth to make the beautiful painting. Nenu was sitting on another person's lap who was holding the canvas for him while he painted the actor's picture. You can see the video here.

Sonu Sood captioned the post, "Touched â¤ï¸ðŸ™ will see you soon little angel." The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor enjoys a massive fan following of 8.1 million people on Instagram and his latest video garnered 482k views in less than three hours of posting it. His fans also bombarded the comments section with praises for the little boy and his talent. Actor Riddhima Pandit also commented on the video and wrote, "â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Oh my God amazing ðŸ™ŒðŸ»ðŸ™ŒðŸ». While one fan commented saying, "just wow", another follower called Sonu Sood a 'legend'. You can see some of the comments here.

According to the latest reports by Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood will be honoured with the Humanitarian of 2020 award at the Scandinavian Bollywood Festival Norway. It was also stated that he will be felicitated with an award and a diploma virtually on December 30 by the Mayor of Lørenskog, Oslo, Norway, Ms. Ragnhild Bergheim. Even the Director of the Bollywood Festival Norway, Nasrullah Qureshi, talked about Sonu Sood receiving this award. He stated how Sonu Sood had worked selflessly for the cause of all mankind and that too at an extremely difficult time.

Image Credits: Sonu Sood Official Instagram Account

