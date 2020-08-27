Sonu Sood Extends Financial Help To An Aspiring CA From Andhra Pradesh

On August 26, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood wrote a tweet to an aspiring CA from Andhra Pradesh, who requested the actor to provide financial help in order to complete the course. The aspiring CA, Soniya wrote a brief mail to Sonu Sood on August 14, in which she explained her background along with the scores she achieved during her academics. While confirming, the actor wrote, "It’s done. Become a good CA. Make our country proud". Scroll down to check out his tweet.

It’s done.

Become a good CA.

Make our country proud.

Jai hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/isI5wxlQAm — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

Replying to his act of kindness, the aspiring CA asserted that she has no words to explain praise his generosity. While writing a thank you note, she stated that to show her gratitude she will help the needy in the future. On the other side, A Twitter user wrote a note for the aspiring CA, which read, "Congratulations sister...being a CA student i can understand how much tough it is...I hope you will achieve all your dreams...All the very best".

No words to explain about your generosity sir👏🙏. Tnk you somch sir🙏. Youngsters of our India has learnt many aspiring good things from you sir. I ll become CA soon and show gratitude towards you by helping needy. And my aim is to serve old people by starting many old age homes — Soniya (@Soniya12106954) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, a fan praised his kindness and wrote, "Your acts of kindness is throwing out roots in all directions, and these roots will make new trees". Meanwhile, another fan asserted, "That’s a fantastic job @SonuSood. Very much appreciated." Acknowledging his act of kindness, a fan wrote, "love ur work sir great job the only actor doing his work for his country and helping them."

I am proud to have people like ypu in our country sir @SonuSood — Nitesh (@Nitesh73620100) August 26, 2020

A peek into Sonu Sood's Twitter

Apart from extending help for the needy people, the Dabangg actor is quite vocal about the ongoing discussion and debates. Recently, he expressed his piece of mind on the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) row. In a tweet, Sonu stated that 'postponing' the exams would be in the favour of children who come from 'remote areas'. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the medical and engineering entrance exams - NEET and JEE (Main) - in September. Take a look at the posts shared by the actor on his Twitter handle.

It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 25, 2020

