Sonu Sood Helps Widow Reconstruct Her House After She Loses It In Rains

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has engaged in a lot of social work during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to a recent social media post, Sonu has helped a woman whose house was ravaged in the rains. A Twitter user shared before and after pictures of a ravaged house.

The house was reportedly owned by a widow. The house now appears to have a poster of Sonu Sood. The poster read, “Gareebo ka ek hi sahara Sonu Sood humara. Beghar ko ghar dene ke liye hum log tahe dil se aapko dhanyavaad dete hai”.

Further, the house is now referred to as ‘Sonu Niwas’. The Twitter user also referred to Sood as ‘God’. She expressed her gratitude towards the actor and also said that she wanted to meet Sood. You can check out the Tweet here:

@SonuSood @GovindAgarwal_ मेरी भावना का वर्णन करने के लिए मेरे पास कोई शब्द नहीं है..मैंने भगवान को नहीं देखा है। लेकिन आप उसके जीवन में ईश्वर दूत बनकर आए। कृपया अवश्य पधारिए Sonu Sood Niwas, sir thank u so much ap sach me bhagwan ho main main in bhagwan ke darsan jrur krungi pic.twitter.com/vcALZYyUQW — Sonal Singh (@SonalSi65378817) August 21, 2020

Sonu Sood’s Twitter:

Sonu Sood replied to the user by congratulating the widow. He also appreciated the house. Sonu’s tweet has received about 9.9k likes, 1k Retweets, and counting. You can check out the Tweet here:

मुबारक हो । घर तो आपका कमाल का बन गया है।🏡.. चलो अब कह सकते हैं कि जलपैगुड़ी में भी हमारा घर है ❣️🙏 https://t.co/4870xjCNnm — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 21, 2020

Sonu decides to rebuild a house for poor widow:

A Twitter user named Sonal Singh asked the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to help a widow from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The user told Sonu that the widow did not have enough money to even feed her child. Further, her condition had worsened in the monsoons. She shared a video that showcased the widow’s house which appeared to be in a dilapidated state.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sood took to Twitter to state that he would help the poor widow. He also addressed the widow as sister. Sonu Sood’s Tweet received about 85.3k likes and 10.4k Retweets. You can check out the Tweet here.

चलो आज रक्षा बंधन के अवसर पर असम में अपनी इस बहन का नया घर बनाते हैं। ❣️ https://t.co/ZyqgJKHQXb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 3, 2020

Here are some other Tweets shared by Twitter user Sonal Singh. Sonal expresses here gratitude towards Sood in these Tweets.

@SonuSood sir apne Jo west bangal jalpaiguri me raksha bandhan pe jis sister ko ghar diya unki ghar start ho gya Wednesday se sabhi bhut bhut koti koti dhanyabad jata rhe hai apko tahe dil se dhanyabad sir @SonuSood #SonuSoodSuperHero #SonuSoodRealHero & thank u @GovindAgarwal_ pic.twitter.com/i5mGStDD3g — Sonal Singh (@SonalSi65378817) August 7, 2020

Sonu Sood- a philanthropist:

Sonu Sood has been in the news ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The actor has been engaging in a lot of philanthropic work amidst the lockdown. He has immensely worked towards solving the migrant crisis in India. He has reportedly helped several migrant workers to reach their hometowns. Further, he has also set up free medical camps all over India. Sonu often posts about helping the needy. You can check out Sonu Sood’s photos here:

I was not as excited buying my first car as I was excited buying a new buffalo 🐃 for you.

Will drink a glass of fresh buffalo milk when I come to Bihar. ❤️ https://t.co/6I6azJZ3gZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 21, 2020

