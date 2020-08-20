Sonu Sood Shares Number Of 'help Messages' He Receives On A Single Day

Actor Sonu Sood's impeccable work towards the migrant workers has been garnering immense love and blessings from the people. The actor who is fighting all odds to help the migrant workers in arranging transportation services for them recently apologized to his fans for not being able to answer all the messages on social media. The Entertainment actor also revealed the sheer number of requests he receives on an average during a day across all social media platforms.

Sonu Sood gives a glimpse of average "help messages" he receives

Sonu shared a post on Twitter where he informed fans while revealing the shocking number of “help messages” that he receives across all possible mediums. The 47-year-old actor informed his fans that currently, he has 1137 Mails, 19,000 messages on Facebook, 4,812 messages on Instagram, 6,741 messages on Twitter which are still unanswered. Later, the actor wrote that this is an average number of requests that he gets for help from people all across the country. Sonu Sood, at last, apologized to his fans for not being able to all message and promised that he is trying really hard each day to reach out to everyone in the best possible way.

Read: Sonu Sood Receives Love From A Fan, Latter Makes His Portrait As 'our Real Hero'

Read: Sonu Sood Approached By Profound Filmmakers For A Biopic On His Heroic Deeds Amid COVID-19

1137. mails.

19000. fb messages

4812. Insta messages

6741. twitter messages.



Today’s HELP messages.

On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best.

Apologies if I missed your message🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 20, 2020

Earlier, the actor who is actively coming forward to help those in need amid the Coronavirus quarantine, helped thousands of migrants reach their home town, also launched an app to help find jobs. Sood also arranged a knee-replacement surgery for a 22-year-old girl. Now, the actor is helping Mumbaikars travel to Konkan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Every year, Ganpati Celebrations take place in full swing in Maharashtra. But with the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations this year are likely to be much simpler than previous years. With special Ganpati trains arranged for people to travel to their native for Ganesh Chaturthi, people were out of alternatives this year. Actor Sonu Sood stepped forward and arranged transport for people to travel from Mumbai to various Konkan regions.

The actor has already arranged transport for over 200 families and helped them reach their native in Konkan. Sood arranged buses for those families to be able to travel from Mumbai. Taking all kinds of preventive measures, the first batch of buses was sent to Malvan, Chiplun, Khed, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi, Ratnagiri, and Tarala. Sood chose to make this move after many devotees begged the actor on social media to make it happen and help them reach their hometowns in Konkan.

Read: Fan Complains Of Internet Speed, Sonu Sood Replies; Talks About Mission Philippines

Read: Sonu Sood Transports Over 200 Families From Mumbai To Konkan For Ganpati Celebrations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.