Sonu Sood Asks Fake Twitter Account To Stop 'cheating Business' Before They Get Arrested

Sonu Sood has become a household name during the pandemic thanks to all the good social work he is doing right now. The actor has been busy helping migrants return home during the lockdown. Moreover, he is also staying in touch with his fans via Twitter.

However, Sonu Sood recently noticed a Twitter account that was trying to con people using the actor's name. The actor responded to this fake account on Twitter and asked him to stop his antics before he was arrested for cheating innocent people.

Sonu Sood calls out a fake Twitter account that is using his name to cheat people

Also Read | Sonu Sood Gives A Rib-tickling Response To A Fan Who Asked Him To Lend A Car

You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late. https://t.co/5yWMXV3Agw — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 21, 2020

Taking to social media, Sonu Sood called out a fake Twitter page named ActorSonu Sood. This fake account was trying to con people by pretending to be Sonu Sood. Moreover, the account was also asking people to give their personal Email Ids.

The actor tagged this fake account and told the person running it that they would be arrested soon for cheating innocent people. He also asked the person to stop their "cheating business" before it was too late for them to turn back.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Approached By Profound Filmmakers For A Biopic On His Heroic Deeds Amid COVID-19

Fans of the actor immediately started reporting the fake account for cheating. Moreover, Sonu Sood's tweet went viral on the social media platform, with around 10.9k likes and 1.7k retweets. Many fans also asked other people to report the fake account to prevent it from cheating more people.

This is very bad jisne bhi kiya usko Saza milni Chahiye... — PRATYUSH KUMAR GUPTA (@PRATYUSHKUMARG5) August 21, 2020

Aishe logo ko jaldi hi arrest karna chahiye — Shambhu (@shambhu7973) August 21, 2020

All are requested to report on this 🙏account 🙏

Jai hind

Jai bharat#sonusood #SonuSoodRealHero — Gitesh (@GauravGitesh27) August 21, 2020

I reported it. Least I can do from my side🙏 — CM_Khampti.🇮🇳❤🇮🇱 (@CM_Khampti) August 21, 2020

Just a day ago, Sonu Sood revealed the total number of help requests he received on social media. The actor claimed that he had received around 1137 mails, 19,000 Facebook messages, 4812 Instagram messages, and 6741 Twitter requests. The Dabangg actor added that these numbers were a daily average for him and that it was impossible to respond to every single message. Finally, the actor apologized to all those people who he could not respond to on time.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Transports Over 200 Families From Mumbai To Konkan For Ganpati Celebrations

1137. mails.

19000. fb messages

4812. Insta messages

6741. twitter messages.



Today’s HELP messages.

On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best.

Apologies if I missed your message🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 20, 2020

For those unaware, Sonu Sood has also been helping his fans and followers on social media. Besides helping out migrants, the actor is also trying to give people jobs during the COVID-19 crisis. Just a few weeks ago, the actor hired some of his fans who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Shares New Monochrome Pic On Instagram, Fans Call Him 'handsome'

[Promo from Sonu Sood Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.