Sanjay Gupta Asks For Rights Of Film On Sonu Sood With Akshay As Lead, See Sonu's Reaction

Everyone is struggling right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, migrant works are suffering the most, as they are split apart from their families while also having no proper source of income. Which is why Sonu Sood is tirelessly working amid the lockdown to help migrants return home to their families.

Sonu Sood is now being hailed as a national hero for his kind-heartedness and good work. In fact, director Sanjay Gupta now wants to make a movie about Sonu Sood's contributions to the migrant workers of Maharashtra. Sanjay Gupta even shared a post on social media which featured a screenshot of his conversation with Sonu Sood.

Sanjay Gupta asks Sonu Sood to give him the rights to a 'Sonu Sood Movie' with Akshay Kumar as lead

Above is Sanjay Gupta and Sonu Sood's Whatsapp conversation that was shared on Sanjay Gupta's Twitter page. Sanjay Gupta requested Sonu Sood to give him the rights to a 'Sonu Sood Movie'. He also told the actor that Akshay Kumar will play the role of 'Sonu Sood' in the film. Sonu Sood was both flattered and amused by Sanjay Gupta's request. He replied to Sanjay Gupta's message with a bunch of 'embarrassed monkey' emojis followed by a laughing emoji.

Sonu Sood helped nearly 750 migrant workers amid the lockdown by arranging buses for them. These buses helped the migrants return to their homes and reunited them with their families. Many celebs and government officials praised Sonu Sood for his good work. Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil even called him a "hero in reality". Due to Sonu Sood's amazing contributions to society, Sanjay Gupta now wants to make a movie about the actor's work during the pandemic.

Fans send Sonu Sood hilarious 'migrant' requests on social media

After Sonu Sood's contributions went viral, many of his fans sent him hilarious requests on social media. One fan asked Sonu Sood to take him to the 'Theka' (Wine Shop) as he was stuck inside his home. Sonu Sood wittily told the fan that he could not take him to the 'Theka', but he could definitely take him back home after he had his fill. Another fan asked Sonu Sood if he could help him reach his girlfriend.

