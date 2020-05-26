Sonu Sood's Response To Fans Building A Statue For Him Proves He Is A Man Of The People

Actor Sonu Sood, in recent days, has garnered a lot of praise from the general public and his peers in the entertainment industry for his work in sending migrant labourers back home. The ongoing havoc of the COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly engulfing the entire world and has caused innumerable problems for people from all walks of life. The financially backward class of migrant labourers has taken a serious hit during these testing times.

For a mainstream film actor like Sonu Sood to come down to ground zero and help people by pulling in all the resources available has become a subject of positive discussion on various social media platforms. Now, some fans of Sonu Sood in Bihar wish to build a statue in his honour, but the actor had this heartwarming reply for them.

Sonu Sood's reaction

Actor Sonu Sood has been active on his social media platforms interaction with fans and people who need help. During one such Twitter conversation, it was revealed by one of Sonu Sood's fans that people in the district of Siwan from Bihar are preparing to build a statue in honour of the actor.

The fan also sent good wishes to the actor along with his tweet. Sonu Sood was quick to reply by writing that the money being invested in building a statue should be used to help people in need.

On the other hand, Sonu Sood has been very vocal about the work he has been putting in to send migrant labourers home. While speaking with a leading news daily, the actor expressed that it pains his heart to watch migrants stay away from their respective homes, especially during such testing times of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actor has not just been making arrangements too send back migrant labourers to their homes but also providing food to more 40,000 people on a daily basis.

While talking about food distribution, the actor revealed that earlier the idea was to feed only 600-700 people in a day, but as the word got out, more and more people started calling the actor for assistance with food. The actor now reportedly has a team of 140 people delivering food to different areas. Whereas, the actor had also offered his Mumbai hotel as a facility for healthcare professionals working in the frontline.

