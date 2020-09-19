Sonu Sood says, 'I have a big announcement' on Twitter; netizens post expectations

The term ‘real life hero’ has become synonymous with Sonu Sood as he continued to make headlines for his helpful initiatives. After starting out by helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor has been unveiling one initiative after another to continue the good work. The Dabangg star now revealed that he has a ‘big announcement’ coming, and netizens were both excited and even posted their expectations from him.

Sonu Sood to make a ‘big announcement’

Sonu Sood took to Twitter on Friday and wrote about his ‘big announcement’. Writing 'coming soon', he urged his followers to 'stay tunes'. The initiative is likely to be something related to the education field as the image he shared featured himself with symbols of books, computers, calculator and diagrams, along with one that resembled Albert Einstein.

Netizens reacted to the impending announcement with delight and anticipation.

One urged him to help Kangana Ranaut amid her current controversies. Another user’s only hope from Sonu was to not see join any political party. Some asked him for jobs, others wanted him to help with books, cameras, and more.

One felt that irrespective of whatever decision he is about to announce, it will be in the good interest of the nation. Some had interesting tweets, asking him to transfer digital wallet money for IPL.

कंगना को कुछ मदद कर दो प्लीज़ झांसा की रानी बनने की जी तोड मेहनत कर रही है। — Shivani kennur (@shivaniken0) September 18, 2020

भाई! बस किसी भी पार्टी को जॉइन मत करिएगा। प्लीज🙏🙏🙏 — Shivendra Singh (@Shivend97871400) September 18, 2020

सोनू सर, लोगो को इस वक्त जॉब की ज़रूरत है बहुत से लोग लॉकडाउन मेें जॉब जाने के वजह से परेशान है सरकार कुछ नहीं करने वाली..



आशा करता हूं आप जरूर लोगो के रोजगार के लिए कुछ करेंगे — INC IRFAN (@IrfanSh2009) September 18, 2020

देश हित में सोनू भैया सबके साथ ......🙏 — bhimgiri goswami sarangarh C.G. (@bhimgiri771) September 18, 2020

Please 🥺🙏🙏 sir help me ek garib photographer hu please muje ek photo camera chaye please sir meri madat kijiye — Samar Banna (@SamarBanna1) September 18, 2020

Sir 1000rs Paytm krdo dream 11 pr satta lagana h ipl season aa gya h 🥺🙏 — DarkLord (@iam_jatinn) September 18, 2020

देश हित में सोनू भैया सबके साथ ......🙏 — bhimgiri goswami sarangarh C.G. (@bhimgiri771) September 18, 2020

Sonu Sood's initiatives

Sonu Sood already launched the ‘Pravasi Rozgar’ that is providing jobs to migrant workers in Noida. He also offered accommodation to 20,000 of them. The 46-year-old also announced scholarships in his late mother’s name to help the underprivileged for education needs.

This is apart from the various other helpful gestures that Sonu has carried out, right from paying money for medical expenses, home rehabilitation, face shields for policemen, among others.

