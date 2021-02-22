Sonu Sood Flaunts Culinary Skills, Says He Makes 'best Tandoori Rotis': Watch

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has shared a video where he can be flaunting his culinary skills as in the clip, he was seen making a perfectly round roti. Sonu is known for his humanitarian work and has earned praises in not just India, but across the globe. The Dabangg actor went the extra miles and extended his support to the needy during coronavirus pandemic when the lockdown was imposed nationwide. Now, the actor-turned-chef is impressing the internet by making rotis (Indian bread).

'Sonu da dhabba'

Captioning the post as 'Sonu da dhabba' the actor displayed confidence in his cooking skills as he said that "no one can make best Tandoori rotis like me". He made the roti and placed it in the hot tandoor. "The best Tandoori roti are made by me only, so it’s a request to y fans to visit Sonu Sood’s Dhaba," the actor further added.

Read: Cyclist Takes Off For 6000-km Trip Across India For Noble Cause; Sonu Sood, Shaan React

Read: 'Hunger Cannot Wait': Sonu Sood Assures Help To Starving Boatmen Struck In Varanasi

After saying so, he again got down on his knee and started making more rotis. Turns out that this gesture of the actor has stolen the hearts of the fans as they were quick enough to praise him in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “You are 1 of the greatest person of this era. hats of u sir.” Another user wrote, “I like your positive attitude, Sir.” A third user chimed in and said, “All you fans salute you sir for your work.” Another die heart follower of the actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Great work sir, will surely visit your Dhaba.”

Prior to being a chef, the actor had earlier shared a hilarious glimpse of his tailoring shops where he was seen stitching clothes on the sets of his next project. The actor had shared a video of himself stitching clothes on a sewing machine and had joked about offering free services at his shop. He even trolled himself as he wrote that there is no guarantee for his skills as what if he starts sewing a pant and at the end, it turned out to short.

Sonu Sood tailor shop.



à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤‚ à¤®à¥à¤«à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤

à¤ªà¥ˆà¤‚à¤Ÿ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤—à¤¹ à¤¨à¤¿à¤•à¤° à¤¬à¤¨ à¤œà¤¾à¤, à¤‡à¤¸à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤—à¤¾à¤°à¤‚à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/VCBocpUSum — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 16, 2021

Read: Sonu Sood Announces Monetary Fund For IAS Aspirants, Says 'country Needs Trained Minds'

Read: Sonu Sood Announces 'zero Investment' Plan To Set Up Business In Villages; Netizens React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.