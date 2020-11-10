'Local4Diwali': Sonu Sood Urges People To Support Local Artisans

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ‘turning crisis into opportunity’ and ‘go vocal for local,’ several Bollywood stars have extended their support for the same by sharing posts on social media. Bollywood stars are urging people to lend their support to the local artisans. Actor Sonu Sood joined the bandwagon of stars and shared a picture of a mask on social media while appealing people to support artisans by purchasing things from them this Diwali.

Sonu Sood urges to help local artisans

The actor who is considered to be the messiah for the needy and has been helping them throughout the lockdown shared a post on his Instagram story where he shared a picture of the mask and asked people to gift something special to their loved ones this Diwali. Disseminating the message of helping the local artisans, the actor tagged Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and wrote that “this Diwali support the local artisans and gift your loved ones something special” like the handwoven mask shared by the Happy New Year actor.

This initiative came after Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi urged people to buy local this Diwali. The Prime Minister shared a post on Twitter and made an appeal from people to lighten the homes of the local artisans. In the post, he wrote, “It will strengthen local identity and will illuminate Diwali of craftsmen and artisans who make these products. Celebrate Diwali with local, be vocal for local. You will see, it will bring a new life to the entire economy.”

Diwali is approaching. Inspired by the festive spirit, let us spread brightness, happiness and prosperity. Support Indian talent! #Local4Diwali https://t.co/RIzEkbTDNJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2020

Apart from PM Modi, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles Smriti Z Irani posted a video on her social media, asking people to share their photos using handicraft products, weaves, art, and more. Among the many celebrities and boards sharing this is FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India). The initiative has gained steam, especially given the power of social media. Apart from Sonu, actors Amit Sadh, Kriti Sanon, Mandira Bedi, and many more also shared posts on social media while making their voice far-reaching.

#Local4Diwali - This Diwali pledge to buy local!



Help local craftsmen and businesses to prosper & support ‘Local for Vocal’ movement for an ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ as envisaged by PM @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/fM1MKkwuVG — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 9, 2020

