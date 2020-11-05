Sonu Sood Reveals His New Favourite Dish After A Little Girl Shares Cute Note For Him

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is known to be very active on social media, has taken to his Twitter handle on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and declared that his favourite food is now rice and the reason behind this is 5-year-old girl Aganya. Keep reading to know more:

Sonu Sood's Twitter post

Actor Sonu Sood recently retweeted a post in which a fan had shared pictures of her daughter with her rice art. The little girl wrote the actor’s name. The Twitter user wrote along with a set of photos of her daughter, “@SonuSood My 5 years old daughter Aganya wrote your name by rice. #sonusood #SonuSoodRealHero (sic)”. To which, Sonu Sood wrote, "From today Rice is my most favourite dish ... all because of Aganya (sic)".

From today Rice is my most favourite dish ... all because of Aganya❤️ https://t.co/tYPXJs0ju9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 5, 2020

Sonu Sood became helping hand during the lockdown

Sonu Sood rose to the stage during the pandemic. During this tough phase, his fans started calling him their ‘favourite state government’. The first good deed he publicly did was sending back migrant workers which were stuck in Mumbai. He arranged buses to send them home. He continued to do the good work and even help those in need in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, Sonu Sood's kind gesture has always been hailed by his colleagues, friends and politicians, with several of them taking to social media to praise the actor. In his recent post on Instagram, Sonu Sood talked about the number of letters he receives on a daily basis asking for help. Sharing the post he wrote, "HELP mails that I receive everyday. I wish I could reach out to everyone, which looks impossible. Will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in numbers and we will have more prosperity everywhere (sic)."

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Telugu film named Sita. The movie also had Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. The actor has the Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama film Prithviraj in the pipeline.

