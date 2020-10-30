Sonu Sood To Launch A New Humanitarian Initiative, Drops Hints With A Poster

After launching an initiative for the IAS aspirants, actor Sonu Sood is all set to launch another initiative which seems to benefit the senior citizens. The actor shared a post on social media with a few cryptic lines that hint about the project being revolving around parents. The post read that 'for those who taught us how to walk, now it’s our turn to support them!'. Below the poster, he wrote, “Launching Soon!.”

Sonu Sood to launch a new initiative

Sonu Sood, who has been working tirelessly in helping people and seeking blessings across the country, has launched various initiatives in the past few months. The actor earlier this year collaborated with Schoolifyme.com to provide IAS students with scholarships on his mother’s thirteen death anniversary.

He took to his Twitter handle and shared details about the initiative which can help IAS aspirants. He put up the poster created in collaboration with Schoolify Me, drawing out a few details about the scholarship he is providing. The poster says that Sonu Sood has pledged to help IAS aspirants reach their goal without the financial hustle. It also mentions that the scholarship will help students in online as well as on-campus courses. The scholarships have been issued under the name of his mother, professor Saroj Sood.

Apart from this, the actor also launched the 'ILAAJ India' initiative, to extend support for the medical care and treatment of the children. ILAAJ India is a helpline number developed by Ketto.org, Asia’s most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform with the aim to support pediatric patients with medical care and treatment. ILAAJ India a helpline number initiative is launched with an endeavour towards bridging the affordability gap and making quality healthcare accessible to all. Now with the announcement of the latest initiative, people are excited to know more details about the upcoming project and its benefits.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

