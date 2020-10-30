Sonu Sood Sives Serious Fitness Goals To His Fans; Flaunts His Abs On Instagram

Sonu Sood recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a charming picture of himself flaunting his body. As he is a fitness enthusiast, he keeps sharing such pictures of himself to encourage his fans to stay fit. Let’s take a look at Sonu Sood’s photos on Instagram.

Sonu Sood loves to work out and he never misses out to share his pictures in which he can flaunt his post-workout body. In the picture, Sonu Sood can be seen pulling up his vest to show his abs. He posted this black and white picture of himself and captioned it with ‘My Mornings’ with a heart emoji. His fans wished him a good morning and complimented his latest photo. Many of them called him a superhero for the work he has been doing for the needy while others showed their love for him through cute emojis. Let’s take a look at the fans’ comments on Sonu Sood’s Instagram post.

In one of Sonu Sood’s photos on Instagram, he can be seen flaunting his body again. In this black and white picture, Sonu Sood can be seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans and posing for the camera with charm. All his fans love such pictures of Sonu and always cheer him up with their lovely comments.

As fans are aware of the noble deeds being done by Sonu Sood, he makes sure that no one is left unattended. He recently shared a picture in which hundreds of letters are kept on the table. He stated in the caption that these were the Help mails that he receives every day. He added how he wishes that he could reach out to everyone but it seems impossible. He also stated that he will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in number and everyone will have more prosperity everywhere. This was a heartwarming post by Sonu Sood which his fans loved immensely. They took to Sonu Sood's Instagram comments section to send him love and good wishes for the noble work he has been doing so far.

