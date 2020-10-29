Daily Ent Recap Oct 28: Sonu Sood Urges Bihar Citizens To Vote And Other News

Many incidents took place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the entertainment industry. From Sonu Sood urging Bihar citizens to vote to Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda joining Instagram, a lot of events created a buzz on social media. Take a look at some of the most important ones.

Sonu Sood urges Bihar citizens to vote

Bihar Elections began early on Wednesday morning for 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to his Twitter account to urge the people to vote wisely. He wrote that the day when the Bihari brothers won't have to leave their State and when others come to Bihar to find jobs, that's when the country will be independent. Take a look at his tweet:

Also Read | Bihar Elections 2020: Sonu Sood Urges People To 'vote With Mind, Not Finger'

Agastya Nanda joins Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda joined Instagram a few days ago. However, for a few days, people were confused as to what he was up to. He gained over 47 thousand followers in only a couple of days. To maintain an aesthetic, he was trying to post pictures in parts that did not make any sense for a few days until today. However, today his feed was finally complete. Navya Nanda, his sister commented along with Alia Bhatt asking him what is he trying to do and finally got to see his aesthetic feed. Take a look at his Instagram feed.

Image Credits: Agastya Nanda's Instagram

Also read | Big B's Grandson Agastya Nanda's IG Feed Leaves His Sister Navya & Alia Bhatt Confused

Divya Agarwal's father passes away

Television actor Divya Agarwal's father passed away recently due to COVID-19. She shared a post remembering him with a heartfelt message. She wrote," You are always with me... I love you papa.. RIP”. In the photo, Divya is posing with her father. Many celebrities took to her comment section to pay condolences.

Also read | Divya Agarwal Loses Her Father To COVID-19; Says, "You Are Always With Me"

Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia to be politicians in Ali Zafar's web series

Director of Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to make his digital debut with a web series. He had shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan dubbing from his house in September. According to Bollywood Hungama's reports, the actor will be seen as a politician along with Dimple Kapadia in Ali Zafar's Dilli. The political drama will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Ali Abbas Zafar's Web-series 'Dilli' To Star Saif Ali Khan & Dimple Kapadia As Politicians

Prithviraj Sukumaran's COVID-19 test

Prithviraj Sukumaran, a few days ago, had announced that he was tested positive for COVID-19. Another COVID-19 test was taken again after some days and he gave a piece of good news to his fans. He revealed on his Instagram that the results are negative and he has recovered. However, he has decided to stay isolated for another week just to be completely sure. He thanked people who prayed for him in this phase.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests COVID -ve; Actor To Be In Self-isolation For A Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.