Sonu Sood Funds Another Chartered Flight To Help Over 170 Migrant Workers Return Home

Actor Sonu Sood has been keeping busy during the lockdown by helping migrants return to their native homelands. Weeks ago, the actor helped over 700 migrants leave Maharashtra by chartering several buses for them. Sonu Sood recently funded a chartered flight for stranded migrants. By partnering up with AirAsia India, Sonu Sood helped over 170 migrants return home to Dehradun in Uttrakhand.

Sonu Sood continues to help migrants during COVID crisis

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Will Leave Fans Amazed By Its Splendour, See Pics

Airbus A320 plane departed from the Mumbai”s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 1.57 pm. The flight had 173 migrant passengers who were returned home to their native land in Dehradun, Uttrakhand. A spokesperson for AirAsia India told a news agency that the flight landed at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun at 4.41 pm.

Speaking to the news agency, actor Sonu Sood stated that their efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger thanks to the Airlines that helped them charter flights. Moreover, Sonu Sood added that most migrants have never had the opportunity to experience air travel. The actor mentioned that the smiles on their faces brought him a lot of joy. Finally, Sonu Sood stated that the AirAsia India flight would take the migrants back home to their families and friends.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Awestruck By Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post, Fans Love Sweet Exchange

Sonu Sood is also looking forward to other chartered flights in the future to help migrants return to their homes. This is not the first time that Sonu Sood has chartered a flight to help migrants. Just a week ago, the actor arranged for a special flight for 167 migrants who were trapped in Kerala during the lockdown. Thanks to the actor, these migrants were able to return to their homes in Odisha.

AirAsia India comments on its effort to help migrants during the crisis

Also Read | Do You Know Shakti Kapoor's Name Was Spelt As 'Thakti Kapoor' In 'Andaz Apna Apna'?

Head of sales and distribution of AirAsia India, Anup Manjeshwar said that their charter flights for migrants, titled UmeedKiUdaan, are aimed at uniting stranded migrant workers with their families at home, as the nation continues to battles the COVID-19 pandemic. Anup Manjeshwar added that the plight of migrants during the lockdown is heartbreaking. He also praised Sonu Sood, calling the actor a "pillar of strength" in these trying times.

Netizens react to Sonu Sood's good work during the migrant crisis

Our actor with golden heart @SonuSood sends back 180 migrants to Uttarakhand by a special chartered flight of Air Asia who were stuck in Mumbai.



You continue to inspire all of us #SonuSood brother. More power to you and your team working day snd night in sending migrants. 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/YYJohJnGAw — Rahul Trehan 🇮🇳 (@imrahultrehan) June 5, 2020

Sonu sood you are not super man you are really superman💪💪 bhai body me ek he dil ❤❤hai kinte barr jetoge use..you are best man🤟 #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/yZ0B3w96G6 — Ashutosh Singh (@Ashutoshoffl) June 4, 2020

Also Read | Malaika Arora Posts Old Picture Of Arhaan & Nirvaan Khan, Questions Their Fashion Choice

[Promo Image from Sonu Sood Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.