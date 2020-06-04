Sonu Sood Shares 70,000 Migrants Are On Waiting List, Says 'Their Smile Fills My Heart'

Actor Sonu Sood is doing the best in his capabilities to help the migrant workers and families who are stranded away from their homes in other cities amid the lockdown in the country. Sonu has set up a helpline number and his team is working relentlessly on it. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Sood shared about how his team is trying to deal with the huge response he has been receiving.

Sonu Sood’s work for migrants

Sonu Sood talked about how his phone has not stopped ringing since the day he sent out buses to go to Karnataka. He said that he was missing out on many calls and messages, which made him open the toll free number, which again is blocked with an onslaught of calls. He shared that there are 70,000 people on the waiting list and that there are more who are coming in contact.

The article talked about how Sonu Sood has booked three trains to send workers from Mumbai to UP and Bihar. He shared that buses would take longer and there are many permissions to be taken for every state it crosses, which is also time-consuming. He also shared that trains and flights save time and accommodate a large number of people. He added that he has made friends with many through the years who are now extending a helping hand to him.

Sonu Sood personally looks over the precautions taken against COVID-19 and monitors everything. Talking about this, Sood claimed that he does not believe in half-hearted efforts. After a migrant worker named his son after him in order to show his gratitude, Sonu said that the smiles of the workers make him believe that he is serving the purpose of his life.

Sonu Sood also talked about how other members of the entertainment industry are offering a helping hand. He shared how some are keen to sponsor a bus or even book tickets. Sood revealed that director Farah Khan has provided drinking water for the migrants.

The constant messages and calls

Sonu Sood took to his Instagram a few days back to share a video of the number of messages and calls he has been receiving. The video shows a never-ending stream of messages and calls on his phone. In the caption of the post, he talked about how the speed of the receiving messages can lead to his team missing out on some as they have to deal with so many. He apologized for the same and said that they are trying to help everyone. Sonu Sood's Twitter is also packed with the people thanking him for his helping hand.

