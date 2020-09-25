Sonu Sood Helps Badminton Player Stuck In Indonesia For Six Months; Brings Him Back Home

Actor Sonu Sood who is being hailed as the 'messiah' for his philanthropy work, has once again proved that he running all errands to help the people in need. This time the actor has come forward to help a badminton player who was stuck in Indonesia. The badminton player Shivam Mishra shared a post on Twitter where he thanked Sonu Sood for helping him reach his hometown after six months.

Sonu Sood helps a badminton player

In the post, the user wrote that his father was also willing to sell his land to bring him back. The player further expressed his gratitude to Sonu Sod and wrote that by bringing him back to the country, the actor has proved that there is no bigger hero than Sonu Sood. Sonu Sood who was overwhelmed by the response by the player wrote that he had promised Shivam to bring him back to India. The actor further wrote that he had to fulfill his promise and wrote that how can he allow a farmer's land to be sold. The Entertainment actor wrote that he feels that bringing the player was bringing back the country’s pride. At last, the actor wrote that if Shivam would have been on a different planet then also he would have done everything to get him back.

@sonusood sir. मैं 6 महीने से Indonesia में फ़सा था। सभी सरकारों से महीनो मिन्नतें कर के हार गया था। पिताजी मुझे वापिस लाने के लिए ज़मीन बेचने तक के लिए भी तय्यार थे। लेकिन आपने आज मुझे मेरे देश हिंदुस्तान वापिस लाकर ये साबित कर दिया। आपसे बड़ा हीरो ना कोई था,ना है ,ना कभी होगा। pic.twitter.com/7wvQU0cPzc — Shivam Mishra (@ShivamM71677772) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has recently launched the 'ILAAJ India' initiative. The aim of the initiative is to extend support for medical care and treatment of children. ILAAJ India is a helpline number initiative that is aimed to bridge the affordability gap and make healthcare accessible to everyone. Any patient who is in need to undergo any medical treatment can give a missed call at the helpline and the organization will help patients arrange financial support for them to undergo any kind of medical treatment or critical surgeries.

ILAAJ India is a helpline number which is developed by Ketto.org. The organization is a crowdfunding platform that helps to provide support for pediatric patients fo their medical care and treatment. The organization is known for raising funds for personal (Health/Education/Travel), social (NGOs/Non-Profits/Charities), and creative (Movies / Music / Theatre / Fashion / Technology). The company is based in Mumbai.

