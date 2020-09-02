Sonu Sood helps a karate athlete with surgery, says 'we need more heroes like you'

Recently, Sonu Sood’s humanitarian aid to the migrant workers and other people all across the globe is something that is winning him appreciation and love from all across. Recently, the Dabangg actor helped a national level Karate player called Vijandar Kaur with her surgery in New Delhi. Vijandar who underwent the surgery shared a video on Twitter from the hospital where she thanked the doctor Dr. Akhilesh Yadav and the actor for helping the sportsperson.

Sonu Sood helps an athlete with surgery

In the video, Vijandar said that she is grateful to the actor for helping her in times of emergency. She even promised to return back to her practices once she gets completely recovered in order to work hard to get a medal for the country. Sonu Sood who was touched by the beautiful video of the athlete called the girl as the “pride of the country” and informed fans that finally, Vijandar had successful surgery in the national capital. The actor also extended his thanks to the doctor for his help and also lauded the passion of the sportsperson for thinking of getting a medal for the country after a surgery. At last, the actor wrote that the country needs more heroes like the girl for it to flourish.

Read: Sonu Sood Helps Student With BA Admission, Sends Shoes To Athlete With Olympic Dream

Read: Sonu Sood Arranges Knee-replacement Surgery For 22-year-old Girl From Gorakhpur

Surgery successfuly done by @DRAKHIL66570451 heartly thankuh so much 🙏❤️@SonuSood @GovindAgarwal_ this means alot to me ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fWuDCpkQPi — VIJANDER KAUR (@KaurVijander) September 2, 2020

Pride of our country had a successful surgery yesterday in Delhi. Thank u @DRAKHIL66570451 we need more heroes like you.

Medal 🏅 for our country is on our way. 🤞

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/2P7XpghwHV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2020

Apart from Vijandar, the actor earlier helped a 22-year-old girl by arranging a knee-replacement surgery for her. The 22-year-old girl who goes by the name Pragya Mishra on social media hails from Gorakhpur and was in urgent need of knee-replacement surgery. The girl's family was hit with financial tension amid the Coronavirus situation and Pragya's injury added on to it. Pragya's father is a priest of a local temple in the city of Gorakhpur. When the girl asked Sonu Sood for help, the actor responded to her on Twitter on August 9.

He informed her that he has spoken to a doctor and arranged for her travel procedures. The actor further told her that her surgery is scheduled for the coming week and sent her well wishes and prayers. The girl had earlier reached out to the actor on August 2. Asking for his help, the girl revealed that she had requested his help multiple times. She further asked Sood to help her financially to prevent her from being bedridden and also shared the picture of a prescription written by her doctor. Following Pragya's tweet, the actor spoke to a doctor who practices at a hospital located in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram and got the arrangements done.

Read: Sonu Sood Says That He Misses Spending Time With These 'beautiful Species' In Recent Post

Read: Sonu Sood's Weekly Roundup: Read All About The Humanitarian Aid Sonu Extended This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.