Sonu Sood Arranges Knee-replacement Surgery For 22-year-old Girl From Gorakhpur

Actor Sonu Sood has been actively helping those in need amid the pandemic. From arranging transport and food to making sure every migrant worker reaches his home safely, the actor has done it all. He is also arranging flights to bring home outstation students and has launched an app to help wage workers find the right job opportunities. Continuing his goodwill, the actor has now helped a 22-year-old girl by arranging a knee-replacement surgery for her.

Sonu Sood helps a girl get knee-replacement surgery

The 22-year-old girl who goes by the name Pragya Mishra on social media hails from Gorakhpur and was in urgent need of knee-replacement surgery. The girl's family was hit with financial tension amid the Coronavirus situation and Pragya's injury added on to it. Pragya's father is a priest of a local temple in the city of Gorakhpur.

When the girl asked Sonu Sood for help, the actor responded to her on Twitter on August 9. He informed her that he has spoken to a doctor and arranged for her travel procedures. The actor further told her that her surgery is scheduled for the coming week and sent her well wishes and prayers.

Have spoken to the doctor.



Have lined up your travel too.



Ur surgery will happen next week.



Get well soon ❣️



God bless.🙏 https://t.co/2aQSpXgsrl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 9, 2020

The girl had earlier reached out to the actor on August 2. Asking for his help, the girl revealed that she had requested his help multiple times. She further asked Sood to help her financially to prevent her from being bedridden and also shared the picture of a prescription written by her doctor. Following Pragya's tweet, the actor spoke to a doctor who practices at a hospital located in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram and got the arrangements done.

As reported by ANI, Pragya's doctor Akhilesh Yadav said that he went to meet Pragya in Gorkhapur after he received a call from Sonu Sood. He also revealed that the actor kept inquiring about the girl and her family and asked if they were having trouble with any of the hospital procedures. Pragya's father said that the actor not only arranged for the finances for the surgery but also arranged for their travel from Gorakhpur to Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from ANI)

