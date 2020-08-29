Sonu Sood's Weekly Roundup: Read All About The Humanitarian Aid Sonu Extended This Week

From receiving 'heartwarming tributes' from artists to helping 20,000 migrant workers, actor Sonu Sood has had an interesting week, as evident from his social media posts. Apart from that, Sonu Sood also extended financial help to aspiring students in Andra Pradesh this week. Read more about what Sonu Sood was up to from August 22 to August 29-

Sonu Sood receives a tribute

Last Saturday, Sonu Sood received much love from an artist on behalf of his humanitarian work. The actor uploaded a post on his Instagram showcasing a painting by artist Gaurav Bhatkar. Fans could spot Sonu Sood in the portrait next to a bus and some migrant workers. The artwork seemed to be made to celebrate Sonu Sood's act of extending help to the daily wage workers when they were unable to return home amidst the lockdown. In the post uploaded by Sonu, he mentioned - 'Your life is your canvas, create a divine masterpiece' (sic) and tagged the artist.

Sonu opens a martial arts training school

Sonu Sood also opened a martial arts school on Saturday for a 85-year-old ‘Warrior Aaji’. Shantabai Pawar recently went viral for showcasing her lathi skills on the streets of Pune when Sonu Sood came across her video. The actor had mentioned on Twitter last month that he would like to open a school for her so that she could teach her skills to 'women of our country'. Sonu Sood kept his promise and Shantabai Pawar went from being ‘Warrior Aaji' to becoming 'Teacher Aaji'. Check out Sonu's old tweet-

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

Sonu Sood helps 20,000 Migrant Workers

On Monday, the actor kept up his good work and offered accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers. He announced the news via Instagram and wrote - 'I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause' (sic).

Sonu Sood provides financial aid to an aspiring CA

It’s done.

Become a good CA.

Make our country proud.

Jai hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/isI5wxlQAm — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

A while back, an aspiring CA from Andra Pradesh had written to Sonu Sood for help and on Wednesday, the actor responded by extending financial aid. The actor mentioned in his tweet that 'it's done' and asked the student to become a good CA. He further wrote - 'Make our country proud. Jai hind' (sic).

The actor celebrates Ganesh Visarjan

Sonu Sood was recently snapped two days ago celebrating Ganesh Visarjan near his house. The actor could be seen sporting a grey kurta and a face mask. He was spotted sitting in a car next to Lord Ganesha's idol.

Sonu Sood supports postponing NEET/JEE

The actor took to his Instagram to support the postponement of NEET/JEE exams in light of the current COVID-19 situation in the country. A couple of days later, he also made a new post that stated he would be there to help students reach their examination centres safely. Take a look at his posts-

Promo Pic Credit: Sonu Sood's Instagram

