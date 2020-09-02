Sonu Sood Says That He Misses Spending Time With These 'beautiful Species' In Recent Post

Sonu Sood recently posted on Instagram and mentioned that he missed spending time with a particular species. The actor shared a video on his social media handle showing the species that he has been missing amid the entire pandemic. Fans of the actor were delighted by the video as they could see giraffes were the species that Sonu was talking about. The actor can be seen feeding and having a good time with the animals. Thus fans showered several praises for the actor in the comments.

Sonu Sood misses spending time with these beautiful species

In the post shared by Sonu Sood, he can be seen feeding the animals some leaves calmly. He then takes it a step further as he proceeds to feed the animals with his mouth. The animals too respond and swoop in their food from the mouth of Sonu Sood. The actor seemed extremely excited by this seemed to have formed a bond with the beautiful animals.

Sonu Sood continued his action of feeding the giraffes with his mouth for a while. This was done in Dubai where Sonu presumable went out for a holiday when things around the world were normal.

Thus reminiscing about the good times, Sonu made the following post in remembrance of the giraffes that he fed in Dubai. In the caption itself, Sonu mentioned that he is missing spending time with the beautiful species. He also added a giraffe emoji as he closed the caption. Fans of the actor were delighted by this short video and showered love for the actor in the comments.

In the past, Salman Khan too had fed a horse in a similar fashion by feeding the animal with his mouth. On the work front, Sonu Sood will soon be seen in a south film titled Madha Gaja Raja which has been directed by Sundar. The film is expected to be a comedy action thriller and thus fans are excited to watch this film. Sonu Sood will also be seen in a film titled Police Tiger directed by Dharani, according to a news portal.

