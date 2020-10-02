Sonu Sood Asks Fan If He Could Get A Treat From A Restaurant That Honoured His Good Work

Sonu Sood is currently one of the most beloved actors in Bollywood, and it is not just for his brilliant acting. The actor has helped hundreds of migrants return to their home towns amid the lockdown. He has also helped many people get new jobs after the pandemic crashed the job market.

Due to his philanthropic work during the lockdown, many people are now calling him a real-life superhero. The actor has even started a social media helpline for netizens. People are now making fan art depicting Sonu Sood in a superhero outfit. Recently, one fan shared an image of a menu from a restaurant named Chinese Hero. However, the restaurant owner removed the word Chinese and instead put up an image of Sonu Sood. This is how Sonu Sood responded to this loving gesture from a fan.

Sonu Sood responds to a fan who changed his restaurant's name to pay tribute to Sonu's good work

Meet Mr Anil Kumar from Begumpet Hyderabad he removed Chinese name and kept @SonuSood sir name and pictures and he tell me that I never seen god I saw a real god he is #SonuSood ✊🙏 pic.twitter.com/8kwoZ1CmWU — Harishsayz (@sayzharish) September 30, 2020

Above is the tweet that showcased the restaurant's name change. The Twitter user who shared the post introduced Mr Anil Kumar, a man from Begumpet Hyderabad. This man owned a restaurant named 'Chinese Hero', however, he recently removed the work Chinese from his menu. Instead, the man put the words 'real-life' in front of 'hero', renaming his restaurant to 'real-life hero'. Finally, the man added an image of Sonu Sood above the words, paying respect to the actor for all the good work he has done during the lockdown.

Will I get a treat there?❤️😜 https://t.co/Q3XVrMNWfN — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 30, 2020

Sonu Sood reshared this tweet on his own Twitter page. He then jokingly asked his fan if he could get a treat at that restaurant. This is not the only instance of fans paying homage to Sonu Sood. Hundreds of fans have made artworks to honour the actor and all the work he has done for migrants during the pandemic.

Moreover, Sonu Sood was recently honoured by the United Nations Development Programme. He received a Special Humanitarian Award for all the social work he has done during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor was presented with this award during an online ceremony on September 29, 2020.

[Image source: Sonu Sood Instagram]

