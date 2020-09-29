Sonu Sood Plants Saplings In Ramoji Film City, Says Everyone Should Do Their Part

Sonu Sood has been winning the hearts of people through his philanthropic work and generous charity lately. After earning a reputation as the COVID Messiah and 'Messiah of Migrants', the actor now seems to be taking a step towards saving the environment and Mother Earth. He recently took the Green India Challenge and planted a sapling at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Sonu Sood takes up Green India Challenge

Sonu Sood is one of the actors who garnered a lot of love and appreciation from his fans for extending his hand to support the migrant labourers in times of need. More recently, the actor was challenged by film director Srinu Vaitla to plant a sapling under the Green India Challenge. He took up the challenge and planted a sapling this morning at Ramoji Film City.

Netizens react

As soon as the pictures of the actor making an effort to save the environment surfaced, netizens took to Twitter and shared how much they admired him. They flooded Twitter with appreciation posts for the actor and urged him to nominate more people for the challenge. Several netizens share pictures of the actor planting the saplings in an attempt to encourage more people to do the same. Check out some of the tweets below.

Covid Mesaaih @SonuSood accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge

from @SreenuVaitla Planted 3 saplings. Further He nominated all his fans to plant 3 trees & continue the chain special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this great intiate for greenery pic.twitter.com/Tz3DvJLFug — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 29, 2020

Covid Mesaaih

"Sonu Sood participates in Green India Challenge:



Film actor @SonuSood accepted #greenindiachallenge given by Director Srinu Vaitla and planted saplings at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.



While appreciating the efforts taken up by @MPsantoshtrs pic.twitter.com/huRVcW7Mb1 — Surya Kiran Varma TRSV (@KiranvarmaTRSV) September 29, 2020

Sonu Sood told ANI that he appreciates the efforts taken up by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. The actor further told the portal that “saving the environment is the central priority post-COVID”. He also stated that every person should take part in saving the environment by planting the saplings.

Green India Challenge

The Green India Challenge was started by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar as an effort to improve the green cover in the state. Soon it gained momentum as several politicians and celebrities started taking up the challenge and planted saplings. Actors like Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas and Samantha Akkineni promoted the challenge and posted pictures of the same to encourage their fans to help the cause and plant a sapling.

On the professional front

The Happy New Year actor was last seen in the much-applauded film, Simmba. The film directed by Rohit Shetty starred Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sonu in the lead roles. Sonu Sood was seen in the Kannada film named Kurukshetra, along with movies like Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita and Alludu Adhurs. Besides this, his upcoming film includes Prithviraj and Thamilarasan.

Image credits: Sonu Sood Instagram

