Sonu Sood Shares Pictures Of 'Help Mails' He Recieves, Wishes To 'reach Out To All'

Sonu Sood received the Special Humanitarian Action Award by the UNDP this year, for his contribution in helping migrant labourers to get back to their villages amid the lockdown. Sonu Sood received a lot of praises for his humanitarian work. He has also been receiving help mails from people, on daily basis. Sonu Sood shared a picture of his ‘help mails’ on Instagram, adding that he wishes to reach out to each one of the senders and help them.

Sonu Sood's help mails

Sharing a picture of the hundreds of written letters on Sonu Sood’s Instagram, the actor wrote that these are the ‘Help Mails’ he receives every day. He wrote that he wishes to reach out to everyone, but it looks impossible. The actor said that he will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in numbers and they will have more prosperity everywhere.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Pledges To Support IAS Aspirants On Mother's 13th Death Anniversary

Sonu Sood's Instagram post received a lot of praises for his help mails. One Instagram user wrote,'You are great bro, really appreciate.'(sic), praising the actor. Actor Ridhima Pandit also left hearts under Sonu Sood's help mails, praising him and his good deed. One Instagram user also wished him good luck, sending him virtual strength. One of Sonu Sood's fans also praised him, saying that he was doing a good job.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Receives A Beautiful Gift From A Fan On The Shooting Set In Hyderabad

Also Read: Sonu Sood States 'pre-condition' He Has If His Biopic Is Made: 'Have Earned The Right'

Sonu Sood began his humanitarian efforts by helping migrants labourers to reach their native places during the Coronavirus induced lockdown. He also offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff to stay while they battle Coronavirus Pandemic. Sonu Sood tied up with BMC and helped in feeding the needy. He also offered meals to more than 45,000 migrants in Mumbai. Now, he has also extended his hands to provide education, employment and medical help to several people from the underprivileged section of the society

Also Read: Sonu Sood's Deeds Hailed With Statue At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal; Actor Reacts To Gesture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.