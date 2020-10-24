Sonu Sood Jokes 'Will I Get Free Recharge?' After Fan Opens Mobile-store On His Name

On Saturday morning, Sonu Sood took to Instagram and re-posted a picture of a mobile store shared by a page on the social media platform. Interestingly, the post revealed that a fan of the actor opened a new shop by his name. The picture showed a mobile store- sales and services shop by the name- 'RK Sonu Sood Mobile Store'. Sonu Sood, who is known to interact with fans on social media handles like Twitter and Instagram, shared the photo and asked, 'Will I get a free recharge?'. Take a look at the post below.

Fan opens 'Sonu Sood mobile repair shop'

Not only this, but Sood also reposted a picture shared by another account. The post revealed that Sood helped a choreographer named- Meeth for his treatment after he suffered 50% burn injuries.

After Meeth's friends uploaded a video of his injury on social media, Sonu reached out to the authorities at the hospital and assured that the rest of the money for Meeth's treatment will be provided by him. Sonu shared the post on Instagram.

On October 23, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram and posted a photo that gave a peek into the bunch of emails he received from fans. Sharing the same, Sonu wrote that he receives ample number of mails on a regular basis. He also wished that he could reach out to all of them, however, he added that it looked 'impossible' to him. 'HELP mails that I receive every day. I wish I could reach out to everyone, which looks impossible. Will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in numbers and we will have more prosperity everywhere,' he wrote on Instagram.

Sonu Sood's Instagram and Twitter are often flooded with messages and requests as many try to reach out to him for financial aid. Sonu has been at the forefront of helping people during the pandemic. The actor selflessly extended a helping hand to a huge number of migrant workers.

From providing medical aid to jobs and helping migrants reach their homes safely, he has been doing it all. He was recently given the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his commendable work.

