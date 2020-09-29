Sonu Sood Honoured By The UNDP With Special Humanitarian Action Award

For selflessly extending a helping hand and sending home lakhs of migrants, helping thousands of stranded students across geographies abroad, providing free education and medical facilities to young children and creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood has been conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Sonu Sood awarded the Special Humanitarian Award by UNDP

The award was presented at a virtual ceremony on Monday (September 29, 2020) evening. With this Sonu Sood joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.

Speaking about the honour, Sonu Sood said that it was a rare honour to be getting a United Nations recognition, adding that it is special for him. The actor further said that whatever little he did in his own humble way was for his fellow countrymen and he did it without any expectations. He added that to be recognised and awarded feels good and he supports the United Nations Development Programme in its endeavour to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Speaking about the implementation of these goals set by the United Nations Development Programme, Sonu Soon said that Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from it.

For Sonu Sood, hitherto used to winning accolades for his acting prowess, the UNDP award underlines the yeoman efforts of the actor in his humanitarian work that has been applauded both nationally, and internationally. It places the Indian actor in a league where few in Bollywood have ever gotten to. Sonu Sood will, in times ahead, will help UNDP in propagating messaging around the SDGs, straight from his heart, as he mentioned.

During the month of March, April and May, as the government implemented the lockdown, several migrant workers were stranded since the modes of transportation also came to halt. Sonu Sood, along with the help of the government and his team, helped lakhs of migrants to reach their hometown.

