Sonu Sood Requests Schools And Colleges To 'not Force Needy Students To Deposit Fees'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently made an appeal to schools and collages amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while he is engaged in helping the needy people. The actor who has been the driving force behind migrant workers and people during the coronavirus lockdown by helping them reach their hometown has a request for schools and colleges. He urged the authorities to not force the needy students to deposit their fees.

Sonu Sood's requests to schools & colleges

Sonu Sood shared a post on Twitter and asked several schools and colleges to not pressurize the children and their parents for school fees. Onu further requested the school authorities to not stop the online classes because the children are not submitting the fees. The Happy New Year actor asked the authorities to give some time to the students to bounce back. He, at last, concluded the post and wrote that a little support from the authorities will save many careers and this gesture of empathy will make them better humans too.

I request all schools & colleges not to force the needy students to deposit their fees.

Kindly do not stop their online classes. Give them some time to bounce back. A little support from you will save many careers.

This gesture of empathy will make them better humans too 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 28, 2020

Apart from this, the actor shared another tweet asking all the parents and guardians who can afford the fees and are not paying it. Sonu urged them to pay their child/ wards fees as soon as possible. He also asked the parents to even help and adopt a child whose parents are unable to pay for the education. Within 30 minutes of his Tweet, the post was liked by over 10,000 users with 500 comments and over 2000 retweet.

To all the parents who can afford to pay their child’s fees , please pay now. As the teachers and schools need to survive too.

It’s time to adopt a child’s expense who can’t afford to pay.



अभी नहीं तो कभी नहीं। 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sood also said that don't distribute knowledge, but the help. Following that, a girl posted that she is very poor and unable to pay college fees and hence need help. Soon, Sood responded to her saying 'job done'. During the lockdown since March, he facilitated transport for migrant workers to their native places.

Sometime back, the actor came forward to help a badminton player who was stuck in Indonesia. The badminton player Shivam Mishra shared a post on Twitter where he thanked Sonu Sood for helping him reach his hometown after six months. In the post, the user wrote that his father was also willing to sell his land to bring him back. The player further expressed his gratitude to Sonu Sood and wrote that by bringing him back to the country, the actor has proved that there is no bigger hero than Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood who was overwhelmed by the response by the player wrote that he had promised Shivam to bring him back to India. The actor further wrote that he had to fulfill his promise and wrote that how can he allow a farmer's land to be sold. The Entertainment actor wrote that he feels that bringing the player was bringing back the country’s pride. At last, the actor wrote that if Shivam would have been on a different planet then also he would have done everything to get him back.

