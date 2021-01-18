Sonu Sood's New Song 'Pagal Nahi Hona' Will Remind Listeners That True Love Never Fades

Sonu Sood's new song titled Pagal Nahi Hona released on January 15, 2021. The song is presented by Pinky Dhaliwal and it has been directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu. The song features Sunanda Sharma and Sonu Sood. Read further ahead to know more about Pagal Nahi Hona song review.

Pagal Nahi Hona song review -

The song is written by Jaani and is sung by Sunanda Sharma whereas the music is given by Avvy Sra. The video of the song starts with Sonu and Sanjana who discuss leaving together for Sonu’s army camp. Sonu gives Sanjana a train ticket and asks her to meet him at the station. However, she gets late and Sonu leaves without her. Later, they both are away from each other and see a flashback of the two of them spending time together.

Then, the video shows Sanjana waiting for Sonu on the station now and then with the hope that he would come soon. On the other hand, Sonu is seen in his army camp performing his duties. Later, Sanjana waits for him on the station and he surprisingly arrives. The video ends with Sanjana and Sonu reuniting.

Sonu Sood's new song is a beautiful number that will make listeners reminisce about times they have spent with their loved ones. Pagal Nahi Hona is for everyone who connects with the emotions of being deeply in love and waiting to achieve that love. It reminds the listeners that true love never fades away.

The 5-minute-long song shows immense love between the characters that are beautifully portrayed. The voice of Sunanda adds a soft effect to the song while the tune of the song is melodious. Fans loved the song and have showered immense love on the song.

Sunanda Sharma and Sonu Sood's take on the song -

Speaking of the track in a statement, Sunanda said, “Pagal Nahi Hona is very close to my heart. It is sure to tug at everyone's heartstrings. It is always great jamming with creative minds, and I am happy to be collaborating with Jaani and Avvy on this track. Sonu sir who has become the nation’s hero is the perfect fit for the song and we are elated to have him on board.”

Sharing his happiness, Sonu Sood also said, "This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. Pagal Nahi Hona is dedicated to all army men and their lady love. The lyrics will touch your hearts and Sunanda has sung it beautifully.”

