Sonu Sood-inspired Sand Artwork By Sudarshan Pattnaik Leaves The Actor Overwhelmed

Sonu Sood has emerged as a hero for many people ever since he started an initiative to send migrant labourers home during the lockdown. He recently also arranged trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as a part of this initiative. Honouring his work, sand artist Sundarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of the actor thanking him for his service. Sonu Sood was instantly overwhelmed by the efforts put in by the artist.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s work for Sonu Sood

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik recently posted a picture of the sand sculpture that he had created of actor Sonu Sood who has been in the news of all his good deeds amid the lockdown.

In the sand art created, the artist has carved out the actor's face along with a heartfelt note that said that Sonu Sood is the real hero of the people. The artist wrote in the caption for the picture that people of India salute him for the good deeds that he has been indulging in. He has also written towards the end that he has made this sand art for Sonu Sood at Puri beach in Odisha with a lot of respect and gratitude.

Sonu Sood also thanked sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for his piece of work in return. The actor retweeted the picture and thanked him wholeheartedly for calling him a hero. He also wrote that beginning his day with such love and support makes him want to work harder for the people. Have a look at the tweet put up by the actor on his official handle, here.

Thank you so much brother. Beginning my day with this encourages me to work harder. Love you so much 💞 and wish to come and give you a tight hug soon. 🤗 https://t.co/AzUSBDxPjI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2020

Sonu Sood started the initiative of sending migrant labourers home by sending out ten private buses to Andhra Pradesh from Maharashtra after seeking permission from both the governments. When he witnessed the effect that the initiative had on the lives of the people, he went on to arrange more buses for transportation.

Following this, he recently arranged for a helpline number that can be used by anyone who feels stranded in parts of the country. Sonu Sood also arranged trains from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sending home close to 1000 migrant workers. The actor had also previously arranged a flight for women stuck in Kerala and wanted to reach Orissa amid the lockdown.

Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood and Sudarsan Pattnaik Instagram

