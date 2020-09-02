Sonu Sood Offers His Help And Delivers Rations To 350 Boatmen In Varanasi

Sonu Sood has recently helped several people across India when the lockdown had just started in the country. Along with offering his help to the migrant workers, Sonu Sod helped many individuals who contacted him for help. A while ago, when a Varanasi-based social activist Divyanshu Upadhyay informed the actor about the condition of the 350 families of boatmen in Varanasi who are unable to earn due to the current rise in the water level in the Ganga river, Sonu offered his help by delivering ration to the boatmen in Varanasi and their families.

Sonu Sood helps boatmen in Varanasi

The Varanasi activist named Upadhyay asked help to Sonu Sood for the Varanasi boatmen & their families who were struggling to make ends meet due to the recent floods in Ganga.

According to a report by HT, Sood's associate Neeti Goel had contacted Upadhyay and assured him that all these 350 families will receive ration kits within an hour where each kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, a packet of spice and other rations. Here is the tweet that the Varanasi activist shared after these boatmen families received the food package.

Sonu Sood was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sonu in the leading roles. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the Kannada film titled Kurukshetra, along with movies like Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita, & Alludu Adhurs. His while his upcoming movies include films like Prithviraj and Thamilarasan.

Sonu Sood's helpline

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Sonu Sood helped many migrant workers to get back to their homes, who were left stranded in different states of India. The actor made arrangements for them in special transport amid these trying times. Sonu Sood spoke about his experience while lending help to the migrant workers on No Filter Neha.

Sonu Sood then revealed that his team had engineered a toll-free number that can take more than 1000 calls a day. The actor also stated that his team received nearly 7.5 lakh call requests within 38 hours of its launch, where so many people asked for help regarding various aspects.

Recently, Sonu Sood sent shoes for a player who is preparing for the Olympic Games, got an admission done for a BA student, and also ordered books for a UPSC exam applicant. On August 26, 2020, Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter handle to promote “Padhega India Tabhi Toh Badhega India” after he sent smartphones to underprivileged students in Morni Village.

